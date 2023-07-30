Flash Points
Oppenheimer’s Long Shadow

Reads on the atomic bomb and its creator.

Cillian Murphy, wearing a hat and suit, faces toward the Trinity tower test site where the first atomic bomb was detonated as a truck drives by in a scene from Oppenheimer.
Cillian Murphy, wearing a hat and suit, faces toward the Trinity tower test site where the first atomic bomb was detonated as a truck drives by in a scene from Oppenheimer.
Cillian Murphy as the title character in a scene from Oppenheimer. Universal Studios

J. Robert Oppenheimer—now the subject of a Christopher Nolan-directed biopic—shaped the modern world. The American scientist helped usher in the nuclear age, along with all the destruction it wrought. In this edition of Flash Points, we revisit the legacy of the “father of the atomic bomb.”—Chloe Hadavas

Margot Robbie as Barbie and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer stand in front of an apocalyptic pink and orange clouded desert landscape in a photo illustration for the two movies. Barbie wears her iconic black-and-white-striped swimsuit and sunglasses, and Oppenheimer a period hat and suit with cigarette in hand.
Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy as the title characters in “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Have More in Common Than You Think

Both films attempt to atone for the complicated legacies of American icons. Only one succeeds, FP’s Jennifer Williams writes.

A giant orange mushroom cloud explodes on the horizon during the first atomic bomb test in New Mexico on July 16, 1945.
The “Gadget,” the first atomic bomb, explodes in New Mexico on July 16, 1945. Corbis via Getty Images

The Long Shadow of Oppenheimer’s Trinity Test

Today’s nukes would make the destroyer of worlds shudder, FP’s Jack Detsch and Anusha Rathi write.

A man stands amid the ruins of Hiroshima, Japan, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945. The shell of the Genbaku Dome is the only building left standing.
A man stands amid the ruins of Hiroshima, Japan, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb, killing tens of thousands of civilians, on Aug. 6, 1945. AP

America’s Nuclear Rules Still Allow Another Hiroshima

U.S. leaders must take responsibility for past nuclear atrocities, Adam Mount writes.

A man wheels his bicycle along a railroad track in Hiroshima. Around him is the rubble of trees and buildings destroyed by the atomic bomb.
A man wheels his bicycle thorough Hiroshima, days after the city was leveled by an atomic bomb blast in 1945. Keystone/Getty Images

The Bomb Was Horrifying. The Alternatives Would Have Been Worse.

Historical records show that dropping atomic bombs was the least bad option, Evan Thomas writes.

Señor Salme illustration for Foreign Policy

Is Using Nuclear Weapons Still Taboo?

The world is starting to forget the realities of nuclear weapons, Nina Tannenwald writes.

Tags: History, North America, Nuclear Weapons, United States

