Oppenheimer’s Long Shadow
Reads on the atomic bomb and its creator.
J. Robert Oppenheimer—now the subject of a Christopher Nolan-directed biopic—shaped the modern world. The American scientist helped usher in the nuclear age, along with all the destruction it wrought. In this edition of Flash Points, we revisit the legacy of the “father of the atomic bomb.”—Chloe Hadavas
‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Have More in Common Than You Think
Both films attempt to atone for the complicated legacies of American icons. Only one succeeds, FP’s Jennifer Williams writes.
The Long Shadow of Oppenheimer’s Trinity Test
Today’s nukes would make the destroyer of worlds shudder, FP’s Jack Detsch and Anusha Rathi write.
America’s Nuclear Rules Still Allow Another Hiroshima
U.S. leaders must take responsibility for past nuclear atrocities, Adam Mount writes.
The Bomb Was Horrifying. The Alternatives Would Have Been Worse.
Historical records show that dropping atomic bombs was the least bad option, Evan Thomas writes.
Is Using Nuclear Weapons Still Taboo?
The world is starting to forget the realities of nuclear weapons, Nina Tannenwald writes.
More from Foreign Policy
Putin’s Fear of Strong Generals Is as Old as Russia Itself
Prigozhin’s rise and fall is the latest example of what happens when a ruler in Moscow fears the power of military underlings.
You See What You Want to See in Russia
Why didn’t Prigozhin’s mutiny against Putin change anyone’s mind?
Spartans Were Losers
The U.S. military’s admiration of a proto-fascist city-state is based on bad history.
