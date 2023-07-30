Oppenheimer’s Long Shadow

J. Robert Oppenheimer—now the subject of a Christopher Nolan-directed biopic—shaped the modern world. The American scientist helped usher in the nuclear age, along with all the destruction it wrought. In this edition of Flash Points, we revisit the legacy of the “father of the atomic bomb.”—Chloe Hadavas

Margot Robbie as Barbie and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer stand in front of an apocalyptic pink and orange clouded desert landscape in a photo illustration for the two movies. Barbie wears her iconic black-and-white-striped swimsuit and sunglasses, and Oppenheimer a period hat and suit with cigarette in hand.

Both films attempt to atone for the complicated legacies of American icons. Only one succeeds, FP’s Jennifer Williams writes.

A giant orange mushroom cloud explodes on the horizon during the first atomic bomb test in New Mexico on July 16, 1945.

Today’s nukes would make the destroyer of worlds shudder, FP’s Jack Detsch and Anusha Rathi write.

A man stands amid the ruins of Hiroshima, Japan, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945. The shell of the Genbaku Dome is the only building left standing.

U.S. leaders must take responsibility for past nuclear atrocities, Adam Mount writes.

A man wheels his bicycle along a railroad track in Hiroshima. Around him is the rubble of trees and buildings destroyed by the atomic bomb.

Historical records show that dropping atomic bombs was the least bad option, Evan Thomas writes.

The world is starting to forget the realities of nuclear weapons, Nina Tannenwald writes.