Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

Ro Khanna: ‘De-Risking Is Consulting Gibberish’

Silicon Valley’s congressman on how to reset the U.S.-China relationship.

By , the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
No audio? Hover over the video player, and tap the Click to Unmute button.

Already an FP Subscriber?

On-demand recordings of FP Live conversations are available to FP subscribers.

The White House’s China policy needs a reset. That’s according to Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat who has represented California’s 17th Congressional District since 2017.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: China, South China Sea, Taiwan, U.S. Congress, U.S. Foreign Policy, United States, War

Read More

Two policemen look at a cargo ship.
Two policemen look at a cargo ship.

The Real Consequences of U.S.-China Decoupling

Is economic war between the world’s two biggest economies inevitable?

Flash Points
FP Contributors
University students display a flag of the Communist Party of China to mark the party's 100th anniversary during an opening ceremony of the new semester in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on September 10, 2021. STR/AFP via Getty Images
University students display a flag of the Communist Party of China to mark the party's 100th anniversary during an opening ceremony of the new semester in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on September 10, 2021. STR/AFP via Getty Images

Has China Peaked?

A debate on whether Beijing’s economic woes are temporary or terminal.

Insider
Ravi Agrawal
A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. factory in Nanjing.
A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. factory in Nanjing.

Why Taiwan Has a Lock on the World’s Chip Market

Chris Miller explains why it’s so difficult to make high-end semiconductors—and how a war over Taiwan could induce a global crisis.

Insider
Ravi Agrawal

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    The Palestinian Leader Who Survived the Death of Palestine
  2. 2
    ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Have More in Common Than You Think
  3. 3
    How the West Could Actually Help the Sahel
  4. 4
    The Bomb Didn’t Beat Japan. Stalin Did.
  5. 5
    Energy Is Taiwan’s Achilles’ Heel
  6. 6
    Elon Musk Can’t Make an American WeChat

More from Foreign Policy

A black and white print overlaid with a red star shows Russian Tsar Peter the Great holding up a glass in a toast after beheading one of the Streltsy rebels in front of his nobles. A headless figure rests on the ground and other people surround the tsar with lifted glasses.
A black and white print overlaid with a red star shows Russian Tsar Peter the Great holding up a glass in a toast after beheading one of the Streltsy rebels in front of his nobles. A headless figure rests on the ground and other people surround the tsar with lifted glasses.

Putin’s Fear of Strong Generals Is as Old as Russia Itself

Prigozhin’s rise and fall is the latest example of what happens when a ruler in Moscow fears the power of military underlings.

A giant orange mushroom cloud explodes on the horizon during the first atomic bomb test in New Mexico on July 16, 1945.
A giant orange mushroom cloud explodes on the horizon during the first atomic bomb test in New Mexico on July 16, 1945.

The Long Shadow of Oppenheimer’s Trinity Test

Today’s nukes would make the destroyer of worlds shudder.

Vladimir Putin, then Russia's prime minister, looks at mirrors inside an X-ray telescope during his visit to the Russian Federal Nuclear Center.
Vladimir Putin, then Russia's prime minister, looks at mirrors inside an X-ray telescope during his visit to the Russian Federal Nuclear Center.

You See What You Want to See in Russia

Why didn’t Prigozhin’s mutiny against Putin change anyone’s mind?

A competitor dressed as a Spartan warrior takes part in the 2010 Tough Guy race in England, as fire rages in the background.
A competitor dressed as a Spartan warrior takes part in the 2010 Tough Guy race in England, as fire rages in the background.

Spartans Were Losers

The U.S. military’s admiration of a proto-fascist city-state is based on bad history.

Trending

  1. The Palestinian Leader Who Survived the Death of Palestine
    Profile
    Adam Rasgon, Aaron Boxerman

  2. Spartans Were Losers
    Argument
    Bret Devereaux

  3. Elon Musk Can’t Make an American WeChat
    Argument
    Jeremiah Johnson

  4. Russia Is Returning to Its Totalitarian Past
    Analysis
    Alexey Kovalev