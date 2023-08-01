Ro Khanna: ‘De-Risking Is Consulting Gibberish’

The Biden administration’s National Security Strategy has called for an “allied techno-industrial base” to safeguard U.S. interests, security, and values. Key to the technological aspe...Show morect of that strategy is the White House’s new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, run by Ambassador-at-Large Nathaniel Fick.
Fick is a former tech and cybersecurity executive who previously toured Afghanistan and Iraq as a U.S. Marine. He has now been tasked by the Biden administration to expand the U.S. role in global tech diplomacy and add heft to Washington’s fight against misinformation and cyberthreats.
What are the White House’s plans to stay ahead of its adversaries in the digital world? Fick joins FP’s Ravi Agrawal to discuss cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, tech diplomacy, and more. FP subscribers are encouraged to send questions.
The Biden administration has made it a point to focus on investing in the middle class—even when considering foreign policy and trade. The White House has poured money into initiatives suc...Show moreh as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act to encourage domestic production and job creation. As a member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers and chief economist of his Invest in America Cabinet, Heather Boushey is one of the primary intellectual architects of the U.S. approach to inequality, growth, and job creation.
Is Washington’s turn toward industrial policy working as planned?
Boushey joined FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a wide-ranging discussion on the U.S. economy.
U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna has a proposal for improving the most important relationship in the world. A member of the House select committee on China, Khanna says Washington needs to rebalance its ...Show moreeconomic relationship with Beijing. Khanna’s plan includes reducing trade deficits and tensions, improving communication, and bolstering deterrence.
But how can such a plan work when domestic politics on both sides seem in favor of tougher rhetoric and policy? Khanna joined FP editor in chief Ravi Agrawal for an in-depth discussion about not only China, but also Ukraine, U.S. national security priorities, trade policy, and more.
