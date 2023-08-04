Adam Tooze: Economic Pressure Is Unlikely to Save Israel From Authoritarianism
Investors tend to stay, even after countries become less democratic.
Israel, a country of only about 9 million people, is among the world’s wealthiest economies. But that economic success seems to have been put at risk by the current Israeli government, which is a coalition of conservatives and far-right parties led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It recently passed legislation weakening the country’s judiciary, and that has set off a fresh wave of protests across Israeli society, including from the country’s economic elites that have helped make the country so wealthy. For economists, the current controversy is a test on how politics can affect an economy in general.
