What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of July 29: Developments from Niger’s coup, drone attacks on Moscow, and the latest from Trump’s swirling indictments.
A busy news week meant plenty of headlines to digest. Were you following them all?
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Over the weekend, pro-coup protesters in Niger’s capital of Niamey damaged the embassy of which nation before the army broke up the demonstrators?
The protests come following last week’s coup, which saw Gen. Abdourahmane “Omar” Tchiani take control of the country, FP’s Alexandra Sharp wrote in World Brief last Friday.
2. How many drones did the Russian Defense Ministry say targeted the Moscow region early Sunday morning?
The drone incursions have occurred alongside Ukraine’s long-anticipated counteroffensive, which got underway on a large scale last week, as FP’s Jack Detsch and Robbie Gramer reported in Situation Report.
3. Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko appeared before a judge on Monday, three days after his arrest at his home in Dakar. Which of the following was not one of the charges levied against Sonko?
Following the charges against Sonko, Senegalese President Macky Sall’s government dissolved Sonko’s African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics, and Fraternity party, FP’s Alexandra Sharp reports in World Brief.
4. On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered search and rescue efforts after which recent natural disaster in Beijing?
In Beijing’s worst flooding since 2012, at least 20 people have died, FP’s James Palmer reports in China Brief. The disaster may draw attention to the effects of climate change in China.
5. Ahead of a summit later this month, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he supports more countries joining which international bloc?
Lula’s call to expand BRICS could hint at his ambition to create a BRICS-specific currency to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, as Christopher Sabatini discussed last month.
6. Israel’s Supreme Court heard a petition on Thursday against a law that protects Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from being removed from office over what?
Israel’s courts cannot be timid in the face of confrontation with the government, or else they risk Netanyahu turning the country into a sham democracy—as Viktor Orban did in Hungary, Garvan Walshe argues.
7. Which of the following charges is among those levied against former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was arraigned in Washington on Thursday?
It’s up to Americans to decide whether the weight of Trump’s trials will make the nation more resilient or lead to its destruction, FP’s Michael Hirsh writes.
8. After recent Quran burnings in Scandinavia, which countries tightened their borders this week to prevent unwanted individuals from entering the country?
Middle Eastern leaders have used the burnings to deflect attention from their own domestic struggles—and spread disinformation, FP’s Elisabeth Braw wrote last week.
9. According to a recent study, which animal native to Brazil has experienced a wildly successful resurgence, coming back from the brink of extinction in the 1970s?
From a wild population of about 200, the primate population has rebounded to about 4,800, The Associated Press reports.
10. Somalia’s sports minister publicly apologized this week for a mishap with one of the country’s athletes during the 100-meter sprint at the World University Games in Chengdu, China. What did the runner do?
The minister directed Somalia’s Olympic Committee to suspend the national athletics federation chairwoman over allegations the slow runner is related to her, The Associated Press reports.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
