What in the World?

GettyImages-1258872624 (1) The Biden administration’s National Security Strategy has called for an “allied techno-industrial base” to safeguard U.S. interests, security, and values. Key to the technological aspe...Show morect of that strategy is the White House’s new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, run by Ambassador-at-Large Nathaniel Fick. Fick is a former tech and cybersecurity executive who previously toured Afghanistan and Iraq as a U.S. Marine. He has now been tasked by the Biden administration to expand the U.S. role in global tech diplomacy and add heft to Washington’s fight against misinformation and cyberthreats. What are the White House’s plans to stay ahead of its adversaries in the digital world? Fick joins FP’s Ravi Agrawal to discuss cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, tech diplomacy, and more. FP subscribers are encouraged to send questions.

Heather-Boushey-Biden-Middle-Class-FPLive-Site-3-2 The Biden administration has made it a point to focus on investing in the middle class—even when considering foreign policy and trade. The White House has poured money into initiatives suc...Show moreh as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act to encourage domestic production and job creation. As a member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers and chief economist of his Invest in America Cabinet, Heather Boushey is one of the primary intellectual architects of the U.S. approach to inequality, growth, and job creation. Is Washington’s turn toward industrial policy working as planned? Boushey joined FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a wide-ranging discussion on the U.S. economy.