Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

How Central Banks Shape the World

They hold the reins of the global economy. But what about geopolitics?

By
Bundesbank president Karl Blessing lays the cornerstone for the new Bundesbank building in Frankfurt in November 1967.
Bundesbank president Karl Blessing lays the cornerstone for the new Bundesbank building in Frankfurt in November 1967.
Bundesbank president Karl Blessing lays the cornerstone for the new Bundesbank building in Frankfurt in November 1967. Roland Witschel/picture alliance via Getty Images

Central banks, as FP’s Adam Tooze wrote in 2020, “hold the reins of the global economy.” In recent decades, their role has expanded, and more analysts have begun to ask not just whether but how central banks shape geopolitics.

Central banks, as FP’s Adam Tooze wrote in 2020, “hold the reins of the global economy.” In recent decades, their role has expanded, and more analysts have begun to ask not just whether but how central banks shape geopolitics.

This edition of Flash Points offers some answers to that question, with insightful essays on the reign of the dollar, the global influence of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the relationship between autocracy and monetary policy, and more.—Chloe Hadavas

Joan Wong illustration for Foreign Policy

The Rise and Fall and Rise (and Fall) of the U.S. Financial Empire

The dollar is dead. Long live the dollar, FP’s Adam Tooze writes.

An illustration shows swirling bills around the seal of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
An illustration shows swirling bills around the seal of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Foreign Policy illustration

How the Fed Became Everything (and Everything Became the Fed)

Two books peel back the curtain on the central bank—but miss why it misread the economy in the wake of the pandemic, David Wessel writes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shake hands in Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shake hands in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shake hands in Beijing on April 14.Ken Ishii/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance

De-dollarization’s moment might finally be here, Joseph W. Sullivan writes.

Christine Lagarde, then-director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks with Jerome Powell, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, during the family picture of the G-20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Buenos Aires on July 21, 2018.
Christine Lagarde, then-director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks with Jerome Powell, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, during the family picture of the G-20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Buenos Aires on July 21, 2018.

Christine Lagarde, then-director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks with Jerome Powell, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, during the family picture of the G-20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Buenos Aires on July 21, 2018. EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images

The Death of the Central Bank Myth

For decades, monetary policy has been treated as technical, not political. The pandemic has ended that illusion forever, FP’s Adam Tooze writes.

A Soviet poster, circa 1965, shows an illustrated hand gripping a giant, silver Russian ruble.
A Soviet poster, circa 1965, shows an illustrated hand gripping a giant, silver Russian ruble.

A Soviet poster titled “One Ruble—This is Our Profit,” circa 1965. Pierce Archive LLC/Buyenlarge via Getty Images

How Dictators Make Money—and Money Makes Dictators

A new history of Russia’s ruble highlights the reciprocal relationship between autocracy and monetary policy, Carey K. Mott writes.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Economics, Monetary Policy, U.S. Federal Reserve

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    The Bomb Didn’t Beat Japan. Stalin Did.
  2. 2
    Northern Ireland’s Unionists Are Fighting for Survival
  3. 3
    No Water, No Workers, No Chips
  4. 4
    The Rise and Fall and Rise (and Fall) of the U.S. Financial Empire
  5. 5
    Ukraine Has a Breakthrough Problem
  6. 6
    ‘Parasite’ Has a Hidden Backstory of Middle-Class Failure and Chicken Joints

More from Foreign Policy

Workers stand beside bags of cobalt and copper at a processing plant in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Dec. 1, 2011.
Workers stand beside bags of cobalt and copper at a processing plant in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Dec. 1, 2011.

China’s Threat to Ban Critical Minerals Exports Is a Bluff

Embargoes have unintended consequences—and would hurt China more than the West.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after their meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after their meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey.

What Does Turkey Actually Want?

Despite the policy whiplash at the NATO summit, Erdogan has been remarkably consistent in his foreign-policy goals.

People wave Chinese and Sri Lankan flags on sticks as they welcome China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5, seen in the background with lines of people standing along the top deck, in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.
People wave Chinese and Sri Lankan flags on sticks as they welcome China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5, seen in the background with lines of people standing along the top deck, in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

Beijing Is Going Places—and Building Naval Bases

Here are the top destinations that might be next.

A competitor dressed as a Spartan warrior takes part in the 2010 Tough Guy race in England, as fire rages in the background.
A competitor dressed as a Spartan warrior takes part in the 2010 Tough Guy race in England, as fire rages in the background.

Spartans Were Losers

The U.S. military’s admiration of a proto-fascist city-state is based on bad history.

Trending

  1. No Water, No Workers, No Chips
    Argument
    Michael Ferrari, Parag Khanna

  2. The Bomb Didn’t Beat Japan. Stalin Did.
    Argument
    Ward Wilson

  3. Niger’s Coup Is West Africa’s Biggest Challenge Yet
    Explainer
    Alexandra Sharp

  4. Ukraine Has a Breakthrough Problem
    Analysis
    Barry R. Posen

  5. A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
    Argument
    Joseph W. Sullivan