How Central Banks Shape the World

Central banks, as FP’s Adam Tooze wrote in 2020, “hold the reins of the global economy.” In recent decades, their role has expanded, and more analysts have begun to ask not just whether but how central banks shape geopolitics.

This edition of Flash Points offers some answers to that question, with insightful essays on the reign of the dollar, the global influence of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the relationship between autocracy and monetary policy, and more.—Chloe Hadavas

The dollar is dead. Long live the dollar, FP’s Adam Tooze writes.

An illustration shows swirling bills around the seal of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Two books peel back the curtain on the central bank—but miss why it misread the economy in the wake of the pandemic, David Wessel writes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shake hands in Beijing.

De-dollarization’s moment might finally be here, Joseph W. Sullivan writes.

Christine Lagarde, then-director of the International Monetary Fund, speaks with Jerome Powell, the chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, during the family picture of the G-20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Buenos Aires on July 21, 2018.

For decades, monetary policy has been treated as technical, not political. The pandemic has ended that illusion forever, FP’s Adam Tooze writes.

A Soviet poster, circa 1965, shows an illustrated hand gripping a giant, silver Russian ruble.

A new history of Russia’s ruble highlights the reciprocal relationship between autocracy and monetary policy, Carey K. Mott writes.