Is Bidenomics Trying to Do Too Much?

Last month, when news emerged that the American economy grew by 2.4 percent in the second quarter of 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden responded by saying that the results were “Bidenomics in action.” Biden had reason to be pleased: Apart from the faster-than-expected growth, inflation has begun to cool and the chance of a recession this year has declined.
The Biden administration's National Security Strategy has called for an "allied techno-industrial base" to safeguard U.S. interests, security, and values. Key to the technological aspect of that strategy is the White House's new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, run by Ambassador-at-Large Nathaniel Fick.
Fick is a former tech and cybersecurity executive who previously toured Afghanistan and Iraq as a U.S. Marine. He has now been tasked by the Biden administration to expand the U.S. role in global tech diplomacy and add heft to Washington’s fight against misinformation and cyberthreats.
What are the White House's plans to stay ahead of its adversaries in the digital world? Fick joins FP's Ravi Agrawal to discuss cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, tech diplomacy, and more.
Viewers of FP Live regularly see host Ravi Agrawal quiz world leaders and policymakers about issues such as Russia's war in Ukraine, the state of the global economy, and competition between the United States and China.
Now it’s your turn to interrogate the host. In a special Ask-Me-Anything episode on FP Live, Agrawal will field your questions in conversation with executive editor Amelia Lester. Anything the magazine regularly covers is fair game, in addition to questions about how FP makes its decisions.
The Ask-Me-Anything edition is open to anyone. Please write in and submit your questions below.
The Biden administration has made it a point to focus on investing in the middle class—even when considering foreign policy and trade. The White House has poured money into initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act to encourage domestic production and job creation. As a member of Biden's Council of Economic Advisers and chief economist of his Invest in America Cabinet, Heather Boushey is one of the primary intellectual architects of the U.S. approach to inequality, growth, and job creation.
Is Washington’s turn toward industrial policy working as planned?
Boushey joined FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a wide-ranging discussion on the U.S. economy.
