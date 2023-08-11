What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of Aug. 5: Congo’s rebels wreak havoc, Ukraine’s security services foil a plot, and Biden signs a new executive order.
All eyes were on Niger this week in the wake of a coup. Were you keeping tabs on other parts of the world, too?
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. At least how many people were killed on Sunday by rebel groups in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo?
Eastern Congo is rife with conflict over control of the region’s critical mineral deposits—including nearly 70 percent of the world’s supply of cobalt, as Witney Schneidman and Vera Songwe write.
2. Saudi oil giant Aramco’s second-quarter profits, reported on Monday to be $30 billion, are down by nearly how much from this time last year?
The drop has been attributed to lower oil prices, which are putting a strain on Saudi Arabia’s endeavors to construct a new state-sponsored nationalism, Jon Hoffman writes.
3. A woman was detained on Monday by Ukraine’s security service in connection to a plot to do what?
The woman was caught “red-handed” in the act of passing information on Zelensky’s whereabouts and movements to Russia, FP’s Alexandra Sharp reports in World Brief.
4. Members of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization convened in Brazil on Tuesday for the first time in how many years?
Leaders from eight Amazon rainforest nations discussed regional cooperation, climate change, and deforestation, FP’s Alexandra Sharp reports in World Brief.
5. An American nurse and her daughter were freed Wednesday after being kidnapped nearly two weeks ago in which country?
Haiti’s gangs, which control around 80 percent of the capital city, are more than independent warlords; they’re part of how the country functions, Pierre Espérance wrote in Foreign Policy last month.
6. Which of the following is not covered in U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order, signed Wednesday, blocking some U.S.-based investments toward China?
The move from the Biden administration comes on the heels of China’s export restrictions on certain critical minerals. FP’s Agathe Demarais termed the Chinese action a bluff—one Biden appears to be calling.
7. On Thursday, how many troops did Poland say it plans on deploying to its border with Belarus, in part in response to reports of Wagner Group soldiers’ activity nearby?
The Wagner Group’s expansion into Belarus, contrary to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko’s belief, could lead to the destabilization of the country’s regime, Katia Glod wrote last month.
8. A Swiss air quality technology company this week declared which city the most polluted in the world?
Indonesia recently signed a joint declaration with other forest-rich countries to preserve rainforests and commit to additional climate efforts, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes in Latin America Brief.
9. A new study analyzing 7,000-year-old DNA proved what about Europeans during the Neolithic Age?
Whereas previous research relied primarily on archaeological findings, advances in ancient DNA technology have allowed researchers to make strides in analyzing the relationships between individuals thousands of years ago, Interesting Engineering reports.
10. Which major tech firm this week ordered some of its employees to return to the office, ending years of remote work begun during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Zoom said that employees living within 50 miles of a company office would need to start working in person at least twice a week in the coming months, the BBC reports.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
