What to Know About Niger’s Coup
Is it a turning point for geopolitics in Africa?
In the weeks since Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, was ousted in a coup, concern has mounted globally over the potential for deadly conflict to sweep West Africa—particularly as the Economic Community of West African States, chaired by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, has threatened military intervention and, as of Thursday, ordered a “standby force” to restore order to Niger.
In the weeks since Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, was ousted in a coup, concern has mounted globally over the potential for deadly conflict to sweep West Africa—particularly as the Economic Community of West African States, chaired by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, has threatened military intervention and, as of Thursday, ordered a “standby force” to restore order to Niger.
In this edition of Flash Points, we examine the domestic, regional, and global impacts of Niger’s coup—and explore how it might shape the future of geopolitics in Africa.—Chloe Hadavas
Niger’s Coup Is a Turning Point for Africans
The crisis has created a truly geopolitical moment for intra-African politics, FP’s Howard W. French writes.
Will Nigeria Reclaim Its Role as a Regional Power?
Bola Tinubu’s new role as ECOWAS chair, and the coup in Niger, present an opportunity for a foreign-policy reset, Afolabi Adekaiyaoja writes.
Niger’s Coup Is West Africa’s Biggest Challenge Yet
ECOWAS’s Sunday deadline to reimpose Niger’s president could be the starting pistol for war across West Africa, FP’s Alexandra Sharp explains.
Military Intervention in Niger Is Bound to Fail
Nigeria has understandable security concerns, but using force to dislodge Niger’s junta could spark a refugee crisis and regional war, Folahanmi Aina writes.
Who Benefits From Niger’s Coup?
Most global powers with a military presence or financial stake in the country stand to lose from instability—and that could put pressure on the military junta, Samuel Ramani writes.
More from Foreign Policy
The Arab Gulf’s New Nationalism
Ambitious leaders in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are restructuring national identity to solidify their rule.
Italy Turns Its Back on China’s Belt and Road
Why Rome's decision is being seen as a 'major humiliation' for Beijing.
How Sisi Ruined Egypt
The coup leader-turned-president promised Egyptians prosperity, but the country is flat broke.
Ukraine Has a Breakthrough Problem
Military history suggests Ukraine’s current campaign is far more daunting than the public understands.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.