Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

What to Know About Niger’s Coup

Is it a turning point for geopolitics in Africa?

By
People run through a street holding up a large flag.
Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta gather for a demonstration in Niamey, Niger, on Aug. 11. -/AFP via Getty Images

In the weeks since Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, was ousted in a coup, concern has mounted globally over the potential for deadly conflict to sweep West Africa—particularly as the Economic Community of West African States, chaired by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, has threatened military intervention and, as of Thursday, ordered a “standby force” to restore order to Niger.

In this edition of Flash Points, we examine the domestic, regional, and global impacts of Niger’s coup—and explore how it might shape the future of geopolitics in Africa.—Chloe Hadavas

Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta gather for a protest in Niamey, Niger, on Aug. 3.
Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta gather for a protest in Niamey, Niger, on Aug. 3.Sam Mednick/AP

Niger’s Coup Is a Turning Point for Africans

The crisis has created a truly geopolitical moment for intra-African politics, FP’s Howard W. French writes.

A military officer salutes while a helicopter carries the Nigerian flag during a swearing-in ceremony for President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, Nigeria on May 29.
A military officer salutes while a helicopter carries the Nigerian flag during a swearing-in ceremony for President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, Nigeria on May 29. Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Will Nigeria Reclaim Its Role as a Regional Power?

Bola Tinubu’s new role as ECOWAS chair, and the coup in Niger, present an opportunity for a foreign-policy reset, Afolabi Adekaiyaoja writes.

Protesters wave Nigerien and Russian flags in Niger.
Protesters wave Nigerien and Russian flags as they gather during a rally in support of Niger’s junta in Niamey, Niger, on July 30.AFP via Getty Images

Niger’s Coup Is West Africa’s Biggest Challenge Yet

ECOWAS’s Sunday deadline to reimpose Niger’s president could be the starting pistol for war across West Africa, FP’s Alexandra Sharp explains.

Mohamed Toumba, one of the leading figures of the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland, attends a demonstration of coup supporters in Niamey, Niger on Aug. 6.
Mohamed Toumba, one of the leading figures of the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland, attends a demonstration of coup supporters in Niamey, Niger, on Aug. 6. Balima Boureima/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Military Intervention in Niger Is Bound to Fail

Nigeria has understandable security concerns, but using force to dislodge Niger’s junta could spark a refugee crisis and regional war, Folahanmi Aina writes.

Protesters cheer Nigerien troops as they gather in front of the French Embassy in Niamey during a demonstration.
Protesters cheer Nigerien troops as they gather in front of the French Embassy in Niamey during a demonstration on July 30, 2023.AFP via Getty Images

Who Benefits From Niger’s Coup?

Most global powers with a military presence or financial stake in the country stand to lose from instability—and that could put pressure on the military junta, Samuel Ramani writes.

