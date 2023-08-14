Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

Why America Has a New Tech Ambassador

Nathaniel Fick on running the State Department’s new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.

By , the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
No audio? Hover over the video player, and tap the Click to Unmute button.

Already an FP Subscriber?

On-demand recordings of FP Live conversations are available to FP subscribers.

When the internet first proliferated in the 1990s, the prevalent global mood was that the world was on a path towards more freedoms, more access, and more openness. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton famously told reporters that the very idea of controlling the internet would be like nailing Jell-O to a wall.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Cyber Security & Hacking, Foreign & Public Diplomacy, Science and Technology, U.S. Foreign Policy, U.S. State Department, United States

Read More

U.S. President Joe Biden tours the TSMC Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 6, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden tours the TSMC Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 6, 2022.

No Water, No Workers, No Chips

TSMC and other tech giants need to take climate into account or risk seeing their investments go up in smoke.

Argument
Michael Ferrari, Parag Khanna
A photo illustration shows the severed head of a Greek statue with cyber tech wires coming out of the opening of its neck for a story about AI tech regulation and the downfall of democracy.
A photo illustration shows the severed head of a Greek statue with cyber tech wires coming out of the opening of its neck for a story about AI tech regulation and the downfall of democracy.

The AI Regulation Paradox

Regulating artificial intelligence to protect U.S. democracy could end up jeopardizing democracy abroad.

Analysis
Bhaskar Chakravorti
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks at a podium with the presidential seal at the White House
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks at a podium with the presidential seal at the White House

Washington Tries to Add Some Teeth to Its Cyberdefenses

The Biden administration unveiled a road map to thwart Russia and China in cyberspace, but experts say gaps remain.

Report
Rishi Iyengar

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    How Sisi Ruined Egypt
  2. 2
    ‘The Taliban Turned All My Ambitions Into Dust’
  3. 3
    Niger’s Coup Is a Turning Point for Africans
  4. 4
    The Hottest Forest in the World
  5. 5
    The Word That Captures Nigerians’ Feelings About the Future
  6. 6
    Why the Wagner Group Won’t Leave Africa

More from Foreign Policy

Saudi women walk past a mural depicting Saudi King Salman (center), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left), and late King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman (right), the founder of the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at a park in the capital, Riyadh, on Jan. 16.
Saudi women walk past a mural depicting Saudi King Salman (center), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left), and late King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman (right), the founder of the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at a park in the capital, Riyadh, on Jan. 16.

The Arab Gulf’s New Nationalism

Ambitious leaders in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are restructuring national identity to solidify their rule.

Containers are seen at Pier VII at Trieste’s new port in Trieste, Italy.
Containers are seen at Pier VII at Trieste’s new port in Trieste, Italy.

Italy Turns Its Back on China’s Belt and Road

Why Rome's decision is being seen as a 'major humiliation' for Beijing.

Signs with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s face and the slogan “Long live Egypt” are seen along a road outside Cairo International Airport on May 13.
Signs with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s face and the slogan “Long live Egypt” are seen along a road outside Cairo International Airport on May 13.

How Sisi Ruined Egypt

The coup leader-turned-president promised Egyptians prosperity, but the country is flat broke.

Slavian, a former Russian special forces sergeant who now fights for Ukraine after living in the country for a decade with his Ukrainian wife, gestures to keep quiet as he moves along front-line tenches toward a Russian position in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Oct. 27, 2022.
Slavian, a former Russian special forces sergeant who now fights for Ukraine after living in the country for a decade with his Ukrainian wife, gestures to keep quiet as he moves along front-line tenches toward a Russian position in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Oct. 27, 2022.

Ukraine Has a Breakthrough Problem

Military history suggests Ukraine’s current campaign is far more daunting than the public understands.

Trending

  1. How Sisi Ruined Egypt
    Analysis
    Steven A. Cook

  2. On the Highway to Climate Hell
    Report
    Christina Lu, Brawley Benson

  3. A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
    Argument
    Joseph W. Sullivan

  4. Niger’s Coup Is a Turning Point for Africans
    Analysis
    Howard W. French

  5. The Bomb Didn’t Beat Japan. Stalin Did.
    Argument
    Ward Wilson