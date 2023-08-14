Why America Has a New Tech Ambassador

When the internet first proliferated in the 1990s, the prevalent global mood was that the world was on a path towards more freedoms, more access, and more openness. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton famously told reporters that the very idea of controlling the internet would be like nailing Jell-O to a wall.
Is the world standing by as ethnic cleansing takes place in the Indian state of Manipur?
Since May, violence between the Meitei ethnic majority and the Kuki minority has torn through the sma...Show morell state bordering Myanmar in India’s northeast. Mobs have burned hundreds of homes and churches, and tens of thousands of people have fled.
The conflict has largely been ignored by Western media, despite global attention focused on India, which is the rotating host of the G-20 this year.
What is actually going on in Manipur? What should New Delhi do? What are the ramifications for India, Myanmar, and the world?
Indian journalist Barkha Dutt has reported extensively from Manipur this year. Join her and defense expert Sushant Singh, who has chronicled the conflict in Foreign Policy, for a FP Live conversation with host Ravi Agrawal.
Viewers of FP Live regularly see host Ravi Agrawal quiz world leaders and policymakers about issues such as Russia’s war in Ukraine, the state of the global economy, and competition betwee...Show moren the United States and China.
Now it’s your turn to interrogate the host. In a special Ask-Me-Anything episode on FP Live, Agrawal will field your questions in conversation with executive editor Amelia Lester. Anything the magazine regularly covers is fair game, in addition to questions about how FP makes its decisions.
The Ask-Me-Anything edition is open to anyone. Please write in and submit your questions below.
The Biden administration’s National Security Strategy has called for an “allied techno-industrial base” to safeguard U.S. interests, security, and values. Key to the technological aspe...Show morect of that strategy is the White House’s new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, run by Ambassador-at-Large Nathaniel Fick.
Fick is a former tech and cybersecurity executive who previously toured Afghanistan and Iraq as a U.S. Marine. He has now been tasked by the Biden administration to expand the U.S. role in global tech diplomacy and add heft to Washington’s fight against misinformation and cyberthreats.
What are the White House’s plans to stay ahead of its adversaries in the digital world? Fick joined FP’s Ravi Agrawal to discuss cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, tech diplomacy, and more. FP subscribers are encouraged to send questions.
