Inside Manipur’s Ethnic Violence

A small state in India’s northeast is experiencing deadly ethnic conflict.

By Ravi Agrawal, the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
A crowd of women wearing scarves on their heads and colorful garb hold torches during a demonstration demanding the restoration of peace in India's northeastern Manipur state in Imphal on July 10.

Manipur is burning. The small Indian state, tucked away in the country’s northeast and bordering Myanmar, has been the site of deadly violence between its two biggest ethnic groups, the majority Meitei and the Kuki minority.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Tags: China, Geopolitics, India, Myanmar, Politics, Race and Ethnicity

