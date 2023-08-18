Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

Adam Tooze: Why Russia’s Economy Is Performing Better Than the West Had Hoped

The ruble is down and interest rates are surging, but vast oil revenue is keeping Moscow afloat.

By , a deputy editor at Foreign Policy.
Avaaz members, demonstrators, and Ukrainian activists stage a vigil for Ukraine near the European Union headquarters in Brussels.
Avaaz members, demonstrators, and Ukrainian activists stage a vigil for Ukraine near the European Union headquarters in Brussels.
Avaaz members, demonstrators, and Ukrainian activists stage a vigil for Ukraine near the European Union headquarters in Brussels on March 22, 2022. VALERIA MONGELLI/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s Central Bank took the extraordinary step of raising its key interest rate by 3.5 percentage points earlier this week. The move came after the value of the Russian currency had fallen to catastrophic levels; the ruble, prior to the interest rate hike, was worth less than 1 U.S. cent. The currency crisis, and the central bank’s response, offered a new window into an economy that, more than a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was faring better than many in the West had hoped—but worse than many in Russia had imagined.

Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Economics, Russia, Ukraine, War

Read More

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the start of the 7th BRICS summit in Ufa, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the start of the 7th BRICS summit in Ufa, Russia.

Can Russia and China Breathe New Life Into BRICS?

The global south is hungry for an alternative to the Western-dominated order, but BRICS may not be up to the task.

Report
Robbie Gramer, Christina Lu
A visitor views an exhibit of cluster bomb remnants at the Cooperative Orthotic and Prosthetic Enterprise Visitor Center in Vientiane, Laos, on July 11.
A visitor views an exhibit of cluster bomb remnants at the Cooperative Orthotic and Prosthetic Enterprise Visitor Center in Vientiane, Laos, on July 11.

Ukraine Can Learn From Southeast Asia

Cambodia and Laos have direct experience with the aftermath of U.S. cluster bombs, now deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Analysis
Verena Hölzl
Vacationers on the shore of the Caspian Sea watch the parade in honor of the Day of the Navy of the Russian Federation in Kaspiysk, Russia.
Vacationers on the shore of the Caspian Sea watch the parade in honor of the Day of the Navy of the Russian Federation in Kaspiysk, Russia.

The Caspian Sea Is a Sanctions-Busting Paradise

Ghost voyages and dark port calls by Russian and Iranian vessels are enabling both countries to circumvent Western sanctions and thrive in a shadow economy.

Analysis
Elisabeth Braw

latest

U.S., South Korea, Japan Bolster Ties at Camp David Summit

Adam Tooze: Why Russia’s Economy Is Performing Better Than the West Had Hoped

El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad

Can Russia and China Breathe New Life Into BRICS?

What in the World?
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    The Real Risks of Doing Business in China
  2. 2
    A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
  3. 3
    Can Russia and China Breathe New Life Into BRICS?
  4. 4
    El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad

More from Foreign Policy

Saudi women walk past a mural depicting Saudi King Salman (center), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left), and late King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman (right), the founder of the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at a park in the capital, Riyadh, on Jan. 16.
Saudi women walk past a mural depicting Saudi King Salman (center), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left), and late King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman (right), the founder of the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at a park in the capital, Riyadh, on Jan. 16.

The Arab Gulf’s New Nationalism

Ambitious leaders in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are restructuring national identity to solidify their rule.

Containers are seen at Pier VII at Trieste’s new port in Trieste, Italy.
Containers are seen at Pier VII at Trieste’s new port in Trieste, Italy.

Italy Turns Its Back on China’s Belt and Road

Why Rome's decision is being seen as a 'major humiliation' for Beijing.

Signs with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s face and the slogan “Long live Egypt” are seen along a road outside Cairo International Airport on May 13.
Signs with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s face and the slogan “Long live Egypt” are seen along a road outside Cairo International Airport on May 13.

How Sisi Ruined Egypt

The coup leader-turned-president promised Egyptians prosperity, but the country is flat broke.

Slavian, a former Russian special forces sergeant who now fights for Ukraine after living in the country for a decade with his Ukrainian wife, gestures to keep quiet as he moves along front-line tenches toward a Russian position in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Oct. 27, 2022.
Slavian, a former Russian special forces sergeant who now fights for Ukraine after living in the country for a decade with his Ukrainian wife, gestures to keep quiet as he moves along front-line tenches toward a Russian position in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Oct. 27, 2022.

Ukraine Has a Breakthrough Problem

Military history suggests Ukraine’s current campaign is far more daunting than the public understands.

Trending

  1. Can Russia and China Breathe New Life Into BRICS?
    Report
    Robbie Gramer, Christina Lu

  2. El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad
    Analysis
    Cullen Hendrix

  3. Should the West Keep Arming Ukraine or Push for Peace?
    It's Debatable
    Emma Ashford, Matthew Kroenig

  4. The Real Risks of Doing Business in China
    Argument
    Benedict Rogers

  5. A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
    Argument
    Joseph W. Sullivan