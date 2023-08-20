Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

How Serious Are China’s Economic Woes?

Experts assess the country’s faltering economy.

By
People leave a food court at a mall in Beijing on Aug. 15.
People leave a food court at a mall in Beijing on Aug. 15.
People leave a food court at a mall in Beijing on Aug. 15. Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

Despite China’s poor economic performance in recent months, “there’s little doubt that China’s rise over the last four decades is unprecedented and astonishing,” FP’s Ravi Agrawal wrote in July. “But is China’s malaise right now more than just a bump along the road?”

Despite China’s poor economic performance in recent months, “there’s little doubt that China’s rise over the last four decades is unprecedented and astonishing,” FP’s Ravi Agrawal wrote in July. “But is China’s malaise right now more than just a bump along the road?”

The essays and debates below offer some answers to that question, with expert assessments of China’s economic slowdown and what it might portend for the country’s future.—Chloe Hadavas

People walk past an Apple retail store at a shopping mall in Beijing on Aug. 18.
People walk past an Apple retail store at a shopping mall in Beijing on Aug. 18.

People walk past an Apple retail store at a shopping mall in Beijing on Aug. 18.JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images

Beijing Needs to Junk Its Economic Playbook

Government stimulus and greater exports can’t dig China’s economy out of a deep hole, FP’s Zongyuan Zoe Liu writes.

Chinese students queue to take the National College Entrance Examination at a high school in Beijing.
Chinese students queue to take the National College Entrance Examination at a high school in Beijing.

Chinese students queue to take the National College Entrance Examination at a high school in Beijing on July 7, 2020.Kevin Frayer/AFP via Getty Images

Has China Peaked?

FP’s Ravi Agrawal hosts a debate on whether Beijing’s economic woes are temporary or terminal.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shake hands as they look past the camera. Both men are wearing black suits and dark blue ties, and they stand in front of a U.S. and Chinese flag.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shake hands as they look past the camera. Both men are wearing black suits and dark blue ties, and they stand in front of a U.S. and Chinese flag.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shake hands ahead of a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on June 18. Leah Millis/AFP/Pool via Getty Images

Here’s How Scared of China You Should Be

It all depends on the answers to these five questions, FP’s Stephen M. Walt writes.

Older Chinese women hold bowls and stand along a table full of dishes as serve themselves food during a meal at the Ji Xiang temple and nursing home in China's Fujian province in 2016.
Older Chinese women hold bowls and stand along a table full of dishes as serve themselves food during a meal at the Ji Xiang temple and nursing home in China's Fujian province in 2016.

Older Chinese residents serve themselves food during a meal at the Ji Xiang temple and nursing home in China’s Fujian province on March 17, 2016. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China’s Pensions System Is Buckling Under an Aging Population

Beijing faces hard choices ahead as labor advantages slip away, FP’s Zongyuan Zoe Liu writes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past an honor guard of People's Liberation Army sailors at the Great Hall of People in Beijing on Sept. 16, 2013.
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past an honor guard of People's Liberation Army sailors at the Great Hall of People in Beijing on Sept. 16, 2013.

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past an honor guard of People’s Liberation Army sailors at the Great Hall of People in Beijing on Sept. 16, 2013. Feng Li/Getty Images

Xi Jinping Is Trying to Adapt to Failure

China is in a far worse position than when he took office, Neil Thomas writes.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: China, Economic Development, Economics, Geopolitics

latest

How Serious Are China’s Economic Woes?

The Failed Life Project of Timothy Garton Ash

An Iranian-Led Coup Still Needed America’s Help

Biden Takes Measured Approach on China Investment Controls

U.S., South Korea, Japan Bolster Ties at Camp David Summit
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    An Iranian-Led Coup Still Needed America’s Help
  2. 2
    The Failed Life Project of Timothy Garton Ash
  3. 3
    Can Russia and China Breathe New Life Into BRICS?
  4. 4
    El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad
  5. 5
    Here’s How Scared of China You Should Be
  6. 6
    A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance

More from Foreign Policy

Saudi women walk past a mural depicting Saudi King Salman (center), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left), and late King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman (right), the founder of the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at a park in the capital, Riyadh, on Jan. 16.
Saudi women walk past a mural depicting Saudi King Salman (center), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left), and late King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman (right), the founder of the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at a park in the capital, Riyadh, on Jan. 16.

The Arab Gulf’s New Nationalism

Ambitious leaders in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are restructuring national identity to solidify their rule.

Containers are seen at Pier VII at Trieste’s new port in Trieste, Italy.
Containers are seen at Pier VII at Trieste’s new port in Trieste, Italy.

Italy Turns Its Back on China’s Belt and Road

Why Rome's decision is being seen as a 'major humiliation' for Beijing.

Signs with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s face and the slogan “Long live Egypt” are seen along a road outside Cairo International Airport on May 13.
Signs with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s face and the slogan “Long live Egypt” are seen along a road outside Cairo International Airport on May 13.

How Sisi Ruined Egypt

The coup leader-turned-president promised Egyptians prosperity, but the country is flat broke.

Slavian, a former Russian special forces sergeant who now fights for Ukraine after living in the country for a decade with his Ukrainian wife, gestures to keep quiet as he moves along front-line tenches toward a Russian position in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Oct. 27, 2022.
Slavian, a former Russian special forces sergeant who now fights for Ukraine after living in the country for a decade with his Ukrainian wife, gestures to keep quiet as he moves along front-line tenches toward a Russian position in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Oct. 27, 2022.

Ukraine Has a Breakthrough Problem

Military history suggests Ukraine’s current campaign is far more daunting than the public understands.

Trending

  1. How Serious Are China’s Economic Woes?
    Flash Points
    FP Contributors

  2. The Failed Life Project of Timothy Garton Ash
    Review
    Blake Smith

  3. Here’s How Scared of China You Should Be
    Argument
    Stephen M. Walt

  4. Can Russia and China Breathe New Life Into BRICS?
    Report
    Robbie Gramer, Christina Lu

  5. A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
    Argument
    Joseph W. Sullivan