How Serious Are China’s Economic Woes?
Experts assess the country’s faltering economy.
Despite China’s poor economic performance in recent months, “there’s little doubt that China’s rise over the last four decades is unprecedented and astonishing,” FP’s Ravi Agrawal wrote in July. “But is China’s malaise right now more than just a bump along the road?”
The essays and debates below offer some answers to that question, with expert assessments of China’s economic slowdown and what it might portend for the country’s future.—Chloe Hadavas
Beijing Needs to Junk Its Economic Playbook
Government stimulus and greater exports can’t dig China’s economy out of a deep hole, FP’s Zongyuan Zoe Liu writes.
Has China Peaked?
FP’s Ravi Agrawal hosts a debate on whether Beijing’s economic woes are temporary or terminal.
Here’s How Scared of China You Should Be
It all depends on the answers to these five questions, FP’s Stephen M. Walt writes.
China’s Pensions System Is Buckling Under an Aging Population
Beijing faces hard choices ahead as labor advantages slip away, FP’s Zongyuan Zoe Liu writes.
Xi Jinping Is Trying to Adapt to Failure
China is in a far worse position than when he took office, Neil Thomas writes.
