How Serious Are China’s Economic Woes?

Despite China’s poor economic performance in recent months, “there’s little doubt that China’s rise over the last four decades is unprecedented and astonishing,” FP’s Ravi Agrawal wrote in July. “But is China’s malaise right now more than just a bump along the road?”

Despite China’s poor economic performance in recent months, “there’s little doubt that China’s rise over the last four decades is unprecedented and astonishing,” FP’s Ravi Agrawal wrote in July. “But is China’s malaise right now more than just a bump along the road?”

The essays and debates below offer some answers to that question, with expert assessments of China’s economic slowdown and what it might portend for the country’s future.—Chloe Hadavas

People walk past an Apple retail store at a shopping mall in Beijing on Aug. 18.

Government stimulus and greater exports can’t dig China’s economy out of a deep hole, FP’s Zongyuan Zoe Liu writes.

Chinese students queue to take the National College Entrance Examination at a high school in Beijing.

FP’s Ravi Agrawal hosts a debate on whether Beijing’s economic woes are temporary or terminal.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shake hands as they look past the camera. Both men are wearing black suits and dark blue ties, and they stand in front of a U.S. and Chinese flag.

It all depends on the answers to these five questions, FP’s Stephen M. Walt writes.

Older Chinese women hold bowls and stand along a table full of dishes as serve themselves food during a meal at the Ji Xiang temple and nursing home in China's Fujian province in 2016.

Beijing faces hard choices ahead as labor advantages slip away, FP’s Zongyuan Zoe Liu writes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past an honor guard of People's Liberation Army sailors at the Great Hall of People in Beijing on Sept. 16, 2013.

China is in a far worse position than when he took office, Neil Thomas writes.