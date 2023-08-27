Where Is the Global Fighter Jet Market Headed?
F-35 sales were once called “America’s Belt and Road.” Does that still hold true?
In 2019, Foreign Policy published an article arguing that sales of F-35 fighter jets are essentially Washington’s version of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative—a “globe-spanning economic and security project” that leaves other nations dependent on the United States. But times are changing, as aviation expert Richard Aboulafia wrote earlier this month, and Washington and the F-35 may not dominate the global fighter jet market forever.
In 2019, Foreign Policy published an article arguing that sales of F-35 fighter jets are essentially Washington’s version of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative—a “globe-spanning economic and security project” that leaves other nations dependent on the United States. But times are changing, as aviation expert Richard Aboulafia wrote earlier this month, and Washington and the F-35 may not dominate the global fighter jet market forever.
This edition of Flash Points examines the fighter jet market, where it might be headed, and the role that the U.S. aviation industry will play in its future.—Chloe Hadavas
The Fighter Jet Market Enters Its Multipolar Era
Richard Aboulafia assesses whether the F-35—and the United States—can keep up with new competition.
F-35 Sales Are America’s Belt and Road
The United States uses the fighter jet program to further its own influence while leaving allies dependent, Jonathan D. Caverley, Ethan B. Kapstein, and Srdjan Vucetic write.
Why Can’t Sweden Sell Its Fighter Jets?
When it comes to flaunting its defense industry, Stockholm is shy—and it’s hurting Swedish companies and handing lucrative contracts to competitors, FP’s Elisabeth Braw writes.
China Has Nothing to Gain From an Aerospace Alliance With Russia
Beijing is a rising power with a growing domestic aviation industry—and it no longer needs Moscow’s help, Richard Aboulafia writes.
Nordic Air Force Takes Flight
NATO may soon have an alliance within the alliance, FP’s Jack Detsch and Brawley Benson report.
More from Foreign Policy
Next Door to Ukraine, Moscow’s Grip is Tightening
In Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova, the Kremlin is waging a quiet war to consolidate its hegemony.
Almost Nothing Is Worth a War Between the U.S. and China
Americans and Chinese have to rehumanize each other in terms of the way we conceive of our problems and engage.
Russia’s Illegal Bridges Have Ukrainian Crosshairs on Them
Kyiv is determined to destroy a major supply line into occupied Crimea.
El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad
The weather-related hazards will hit hardest in countries that are ill-equipped for the economic and political fallout.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.