Where Is the Global Fighter Jet Market Headed?

In 2019, Foreign Policy published an article arguing that sales of F-35 fighter jets are essentially Washington’s version of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative—a “globe-spanning economic and security project” that leaves other nations dependent on the United States. But times are changing, as aviation expert Richard Aboulafia wrote earlier this month, and Washington and the F-35 may not dominate the global fighter jet market forever.

This edition of Flash Points examines the fighter jet market, where it might be headed, and the role that the U.S. aviation industry will play in its future.—Chloe Hadavas

A man in a military uniform is blurred with motion as he walks in front of a large poster depicting a gray F-35 stealth fighter jet as it flies over the streets of Berlin on a cloudy day.

Richard Aboulafia assesses whether the F-35—and the United States—can keep up with new competition.

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with an F-35 on the South Lawn of the White House on July 23, 2018.

The United States uses the fighter jet program to further its own influence while leaving allies dependent, Jonathan D. Caverley, Ethan B. Kapstein, and Srdjan Vucetic write.

A Swedish Air Force JAS 39 Gripen-E jet fighter flies over Gotland island in the Baltic Sea on May 11.

When it comes to flaunting its defense industry, Stockholm is shy—and it’s hurting Swedish companies and handing lucrative contracts to competitors, FP’s Elisabeth Braw writes.

Planes fly in the sky, followed by streaks of color, in front of a Chinese flag.

Beijing is a rising power with a growing domestic aviation industry—and it no longer needs Moscow’s help, Richard Aboulafia writes.

A Finnish Air Force fighter jet takes off in Joutsa, Finland.

NATO may soon have an alliance within the alliance, FP’s Jack Detsch and Brawley Benson report.