Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

Where Is the Global Fighter Jet Market Headed?

F-35 sales were once called “America’s Belt and Road.” Does that still hold true?

By
A United States Air Force F-35B Lightning II fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow media preview on Feb. 9, 2020.
A United States Air Force F-35B Lightning II fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow media preview on Feb. 9, 2020.
A United States Air Force F-35B Lightning II fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow media preview on Feb. 9, 2020. Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

In 2019, Foreign Policy published an article arguing that sales of F-35 fighter jets are essentially Washington’s version of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative—a “globe-spanning economic and security project” that leaves other nations dependent on the United States. But times are changing, as aviation expert Richard Aboulafia wrote earlier this month, and Washington and the F-35 may not dominate the global fighter jet market forever.

In 2019, Foreign Policy published an article arguing that sales of F-35 fighter jets are essentially Washington’s version of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative—a “globe-spanning economic and security project” that leaves other nations dependent on the United States. But times are changing, as aviation expert Richard Aboulafia wrote earlier this month, and Washington and the F-35 may not dominate the global fighter jet market forever.

This edition of Flash Points examines the fighter jet market, where it might be headed, and the role that the U.S. aviation industry will play in its future.—Chloe Hadavas

A man in a military uniform is blurred with motion as he walks in front of a large poster depicting a gray F-35 stealth fighter jet as it flies over the streets of Berlin on a cloudy day.
A man in a military uniform is blurred with motion as he walks in front of a large poster depicting a gray F-35 stealth fighter jet as it flies over the streets of Berlin on a cloudy day.

An unidentified participant walks past a poster advertising U.S. defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighter over a Berlin skyline at the Berlin Security Conference in Berlin on Nov. 29, 2017.John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images

The Fighter Jet Market Enters Its Multipolar Era

Richard Aboulafia assesses whether the F-35—and the United States—can keep up with new competition.

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with an F-35 on the South Lawn of the White House on July 23, 2018.
U.S. President Donald Trump stands with an F-35 on the South Lawn of the White House on July 23, 2018.

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with an F-35 on the South Lawn of the White House on July 23, 2018.Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

F-35 Sales Are America’s Belt and Road

The United States uses the fighter jet program to further its own influence while leaving allies dependent, Jonathan D. Caverley, Ethan B. Kapstein, and Srdjan Vucetic write.

A Swedish Air Force JAS 39 Gripen-E jet fighter flies over Gotland island in the Baltic Sea on May 11.
A Swedish Air Force JAS 39 Gripen-E jet fighter flies over Gotland island in the Baltic Sea on May 11.

A Swedish Air Force JAS 39 Gripen-E jet fighter flies over Gotland island in the Baltic Sea on May 11.

Why Can’t Sweden Sell Its Fighter Jets?

When it comes to flaunting its defense industry, Stockholm is shy—and it’s hurting Swedish companies and handing lucrative contracts to competitors, FP’s Elisabeth Braw writes.

Planes fly in the sky, followed by streaks of color, in front of a Chinese flag.
Planes fly in the sky, followed by streaks of color, in front of a Chinese flag.

A KJ-2000 airborne early warning and control system leads J-10 fighter jets flying past a Chinese flag during a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2015.Andy Wong – Pool /Getty Images

China Has Nothing to Gain From an Aerospace Alliance With Russia

Beijing is a rising power with a growing domestic aviation industry—and it no longer needs Moscow’s help, Richard Aboulafia writes.

A Finnish Air Force fighter jet takes off in Joutsa, Finland.
A Finnish Air Force fighter jet takes off in Joutsa, Finland.

A Finnish Air Force fighter jet takes off in Joutsa, Finland, on Sept. 28, 2022.Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Nordic Air Force Takes Flight

NATO may soon have an alliance within the alliance, FP’s Jack Detsch and Brawley Benson report.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Military, Weapons

latest

Where Is the Global Fighter Jet Market Headed?

How Ukraine’s Trains Are Adapting to War

Demography Is Destiny in Africa

The Panda Party’s Almost Over

The Rule of Law Strikes Back
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    Why We Should Not Bet on a Peaceful Russia
  2. 2
    China Wants to Run Your Internet
  3. 3
    Spartans Were Losers
  4. 4
    Nordic Air Force Takes Flight
  5. 5
    The Panda Party’s Almost Over
  6. 6
    A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance

More from Foreign Policy

Putin and Lukashenko stand side by side in front of a stained glass window featuring religious imagery.
Putin and Lukashenko stand side by side in front of a stained glass window featuring religious imagery.

Next Door to Ukraine, Moscow’s Grip is Tightening

In Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova, the Kremlin is waging a quiet war to consolidate its hegemony.

A child sitting on a man's shoulder takes a picture as she visits the Bund waterfront area in Shanghai, China, on July 5.
A child sitting on a man's shoulder takes a picture as she visits the Bund waterfront area in Shanghai, China, on July 5.

Almost Nothing Is Worth a War Between the U.S. and China

Americans and Chinese have to rehumanize each other in terms of the way we conceive of our problems and engage.

A picture taken on July 17 shows a Russian warship sailing near the Kerch Bridge, linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, following an attack claimed by Ukrainian forces.
A picture taken on July 17 shows a Russian warship sailing near the Kerch Bridge, linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, following an attack claimed by Ukrainian forces.

Russia’s Illegal Bridges Have Ukrainian Crosshairs on Them

Kyiv is determined to destroy a major supply line into occupied Crimea.

An extremely dry, cracked lakebed is seen with a city building in the far distance.
An extremely dry, cracked lakebed is seen with a city building in the far distance.

El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad

The weather-related hazards will hit hardest in countries that are ill-equipped for the economic and political fallout.

Trending

  1. Spartans Were Losers
    Argument
    Bret Devereaux

  2. How Ukraine’s Trains Are Adapting to War
    Feature
    Alan Chin

  3. China Wants to Run Your Internet
    Analysis
    Edoardo Campanella, John Haigh

  4. Turkey’s Halt on Iraqi Oil Exports Is Shaking Up Global Markets
    Analysis
    Emir Gurbuz

  5. A BRICS Currency Could Shake the Dollar’s Dominance
    Argument
    Joseph W. Sullivan