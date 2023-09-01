Insider

Adam Tooze: Why the Common Pencil Isn’t Just a Back-to-School Item

To Milton Friedman, it was a metaphor for free market economics.

By Cameron Abadi, a deputy editor at Foreign Policy.
A row of the ends of five yellow school pencils, four with erasers up, and one with a sharpened top pointing up.
The pencil is a humble writing instrument but also a powerful cultural symbol. It represents the universal experience of education in elementary schools, but it has become a metaphor for the free market economy, thanks to economist Milton Friedman. Friedman famously described the manufacturing of pencils as one example of the miraculous power of the capitalist price mechanism. The accuracy of that description has been challenged—but its cultural impact is harder to dispute.

Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi

Tags: Economics, United States

A Polestar electric vehicle is displayed during the Electrify Expo in Washington.
Chinese-Made Electric Cars Arrive Stateside

China’s EV industry is ascendant everywhere—except the U.S. Is that about to change?

Lili Pike
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City.
Russia Is Commandeering the U.N. Cybercrime Treaty

The last international agreement on digital crime was in 2001. Why are experts so worried about this one?

Rishi Iyengar, Robbie Gramer, Anusha Rathi
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. salutes as he walks by a row of U.S. soldiers at an arrival ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.
Can the U.S. Rewrite Its Tortured History of Aid to the Philippines?

A military long shaped by Washington’s priorities now needs to modernize.

Argument
Syrus Jin

Putin and Lukashenko stand side by side in front of a stained glass window featuring religious imagery.
Next Door to Ukraine, Moscow’s Grip is Tightening

In Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova, the Kremlin is waging a quiet war to consolidate its hegemony.

A child sitting on a man's shoulder takes a picture as she visits the Bund waterfront area in Shanghai, China, on July 5.
Almost Nothing Is Worth a War Between the U.S. and China

Americans and Chinese have to rehumanize each other in terms of the way we conceive of our problems and engage.

A picture taken on July 17 shows a Russian warship sailing near the Kerch Bridge, linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, following an attack claimed by Ukrainian forces.
Russia’s Illegal Bridges Have Ukrainian Crosshairs on Them

Kyiv is determined to destroy a major supply line into occupied Crimea.

An extremely dry, cracked lakebed is seen with a city building in the far distance.
El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad

The weather-related hazards will hit hardest in countries that are ill-equipped for the economic and political fallout.

