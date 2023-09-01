Adam Tooze: Why the Common Pencil Isn’t Just a Back-to-School Item
To Milton Friedman, it was a metaphor for free market economics.
The pencil is a humble writing instrument but also a powerful cultural symbol. It represents the universal experience of education in elementary schools, but it has become a metaphor for the free market economy, thanks to economist Milton Friedman. Friedman famously described the manufacturing of pencils as one example of the miraculous power of the capitalist price mechanism. The accuracy of that description has been challenged—but its cultural impact is harder to dispute.
Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi
More from Foreign Policy
Next Door to Ukraine, Moscow’s Grip is Tightening
In Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova, the Kremlin is waging a quiet war to consolidate its hegemony.
Almost Nothing Is Worth a War Between the U.S. and China
Americans and Chinese have to rehumanize each other in terms of the way we conceive of our problems and engage.
Russia’s Illegal Bridges Have Ukrainian Crosshairs on Them
Kyiv is determined to destroy a major supply line into occupied Crimea.
El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad
The weather-related hazards will hit hardest in countries that are ill-equipped for the economic and political fallout.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.