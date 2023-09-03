What’s Driving Africa’s Coups?

On Wednesday, Gabon became the eighth African country in three years to face a coup. As these coups have unfolded, Foreign Policy has sought to explain the factors, from the colonial era to the present day, that have contributed to instability in the region.

On Wednesday, Gabon became the eighth African country in three years to face a coup. As these coups have unfolded, Foreign Policy has sought to explain the factors, from the colonial era to the present day, that have contributed to instability in the region.

The essays and reporting below examine the role that Western powers such as France, the United States, and the United Nations have played in the turn away from democracy in West and Central Africa. They also consider how the West might actually be able to help.—Chloe Hadavas

Macron and Bongo, both smiling, sit side by side. Macron is reaching over and grasping Bongo's hand in a friendly gesture.

Paris is complicit in the lack of social and democratic progress that prompted the coup, FP’s Howard W. French writes.

Protesters cheer for Nigerien troops as they gather in front of the French Embassy in Niamey.

Calls grow for Washington to reset its Africa strategy, but old habits die hard, FP’s Robbie Gramer reports.

Officers of the Niger National Police and Nigerien soldiers stand guard during a demonstration outside the Nigerien and French air bases in Niamey.

Foreign funds can produce stronger and less accountable militaries, Jamie Levin and Nathan Allen write.

People demonstrate in Niger's capital, Niamey, to show their support for the coup plotters and Russia.

FP’s Emma Ashford and Matthew Kroenig debate the issues that plague nations led by undemocratic regimes.

Protesters gather in front of the French Embassy.

For years, Western policies have only paid lip service to seeing the Sahel in terms of its own immense problems, FP’s Howard W. French writes.