What’s Driving Africa’s Coups?

The factors that have contributed to instability in the region.

Protesters hold an anti-France placard during a demonstration on Niger's Independence Day in Niamey on Aug. 3. AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Gabon became the eighth African country in three years to face a coup. As these coups have unfolded, Foreign Policy has sought to explain the factors, from the colonial era to the present day, that have contributed to instability in the region.

The essays and reporting below examine the role that Western powers such as France, the United States, and the United Nations have played in the turn away from democracy in West and Central Africa. They also consider how the West might actually be able to help.—Chloe Hadavas

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) meets with Gabonese President Ali Bongo for a bilateral meeting at the presidential palace in Libreville, Gabon, on March 1.Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

France’s Concern for Gabon’s Democracy Is Too Little, Too Late

Paris is complicit in the lack of social and democratic progress that prompted the coup, FP’s Howard W. French writes.

Protesters cheer for Nigerien troops as they gather in front of the French Embassy in Niamey, Niger’s capital, during a demonstration in support of Niger’s new junta on July 30.AFP via Getty Images

Is Niger’s Coup the Sahel’s Last Straw?

Calls grow for Washington to reset its Africa strategy, but old habits die hard, FP’s Robbie Gramer reports.

Officers of the National Police of Niger stand guard with Nigerien soldiers during a demonstration outside the Nigerien and French air bases in Niamey on Aug. 27AFP via Getty Images

How U.N. Peacekeeping Accidentally Fuels Africa’s Coups

Foreign funds can produce stronger and less accountable militaries, Jamie Levin and Nathan Allen write.

People demonstrate in Niger’s capital, Niamey, to show their support for the coup plotters and Russia. Djibo Issifou/picture alliance via Getty Images

Does U.S. Military Training Embolden Coup Plotters in Africa?

FP’s Emma Ashford and Matthew Kroenig debate the issues that plague nations led by undemocratic regimes.

Protesters gather in front of the French Embassy following a rally in support of Niger’s junta in Niamey, Niger, on July 30.AFP via Getty Images

How the West Could Actually Help the Sahel

For years, Western policies have only paid lip service to seeing the Sahel in terms of its own immense problems, FP’s Howard W. French writes.

Tags: Africa, Democracy, Gabon, Military, Niger, Niger Coup

Next Door to Ukraine, Moscow’s Grip is Tightening

In Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova, the Kremlin is waging a quiet war to consolidate its hegemony.

Almost Nothing Is Worth a War Between the U.S. and China

Americans and Chinese have to rehumanize each other in terms of the way we conceive of our problems and engage.

Russia’s Illegal Bridges Have Ukrainian Crosshairs on Them

Kyiv is determined to destroy a major supply line into occupied Crimea.

El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad

The weather-related hazards will hit hardest in countries that are ill-equipped for the economic and political fallout.

