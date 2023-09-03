What’s Driving Africa’s Coups?
The factors that have contributed to instability in the region.
On Wednesday, Gabon became the eighth African country in three years to face a coup. As these coups have unfolded, Foreign Policy has sought to explain the factors, from the colonial era to the present day, that have contributed to instability in the region.
On Wednesday, Gabon became the eighth African country in three years to face a coup. As these coups have unfolded, Foreign Policy has sought to explain the factors, from the colonial era to the present day, that have contributed to instability in the region.
The essays and reporting below examine the role that Western powers such as France, the United States, and the United Nations have played in the turn away from democracy in West and Central Africa. They also consider how the West might actually be able to help.—Chloe Hadavas
France’s Concern for Gabon’s Democracy Is Too Little, Too Late
Paris is complicit in the lack of social and democratic progress that prompted the coup, FP’s Howard W. French writes.
Is Niger’s Coup the Sahel’s Last Straw?
Calls grow for Washington to reset its Africa strategy, but old habits die hard, FP’s Robbie Gramer reports.
How U.N. Peacekeeping Accidentally Fuels Africa’s Coups
Foreign funds can produce stronger and less accountable militaries, Jamie Levin and Nathan Allen write.
Does U.S. Military Training Embolden Coup Plotters in Africa?
FP’s Emma Ashford and Matthew Kroenig debate the issues that plague nations led by undemocratic regimes.
How the West Could Actually Help the Sahel
For years, Western policies have only paid lip service to seeing the Sahel in terms of its own immense problems, FP’s Howard W. French writes.
More from Foreign Policy
Next Door to Ukraine, Moscow’s Grip is Tightening
In Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova, the Kremlin is waging a quiet war to consolidate its hegemony.
Almost Nothing Is Worth a War Between the U.S. and China
Americans and Chinese have to rehumanize each other in terms of the way we conceive of our problems and engage.
Russia’s Illegal Bridges Have Ukrainian Crosshairs on Them
Kyiv is determined to destroy a major supply line into occupied Crimea.
El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad
The weather-related hazards will hit hardest in countries that are ill-equipped for the economic and political fallout.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.