What Is America’s Nightmare Coalition?

Princeton University’s G. John Ikenberry on alliances and the new world order.

By Ravi Agrawal, the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
It’s summit season in world politics. Jakarta hosted the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting this week. New Delhi is hosting the G-20 leaders’ summit. And later this month, world leaders will assemble in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. All of this comes on the heels of the BRICS meeting in South Africa last month, and in the run-up to the COP-28 climate summit in Dubai later this year, among many other such global convenings.

Tags: Alliances, China, Ukraine, United States

