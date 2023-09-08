The Economic and Political Evolution of George Soros

The Open Society Foundations (OSF), the philanthropy founded by billionaire investor George Soros, distributes some $1.5 billion in grants every year, in service of strengthening democracy around the world. The recipients may now change, however, given the recent announcement by OSF that Europe would no longer be a major focus of its funding. That has raised questions about the legacy of Soros himself, as a participant in the rise of global financial markets, a theorist about how those markets work, an activist on behalf of political liberalism—and also an object of conspiracy theories on the right.