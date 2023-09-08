The Economic and Political Evolution of George Soros
His foundation is shifting away from Europe, while his own approach to China has hardened.
The Open Society Foundations (OSF), the philanthropy founded by billionaire investor George Soros, distributes some $1.5 billion in grants every year, in service of strengthening democracy around the world. The recipients may now change, however, given the recent announcement by OSF that Europe would no longer be a major focus of its funding. That has raised questions about the legacy of Soros himself, as a participant in the rise of global financial markets, a theorist about how those markets work, an activist on behalf of political liberalism—and also an object of conspiracy theories on the right.
Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi
Adam Tooze is a columnist at Foreign Policy and a history professor and the director of the European Institute at Columbia University. He is the author of Chartbook, a newsletter on economics, geopolitics, and history. Twitter: @adam_tooze
More from Foreign Policy
Next Door to Ukraine, Moscow’s Grip is Tightening
In Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova, the Kremlin is waging a quiet war to consolidate its hegemony.
Almost Nothing Is Worth a War Between the U.S. and China
Americans and Chinese have to rehumanize each other in terms of the way we conceive of our problems and engage.
Russia’s Illegal Bridges Have Ukrainian Crosshairs on Them
Kyiv is determined to destroy a major supply line into occupied Crimea.
El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad
The weather-related hazards will hit hardest in countries that are ill-equipped for the economic and political fallout.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.