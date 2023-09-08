Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

The Economic and Political Evolution of George Soros

His foundation is shifting away from Europe, while his own approach to China has hardened.

By , a deputy editor at Foreign Policy, and , a columnist at Foreign Policy and director of the European Institute at Columbia University. Sign up for Adam’s Chartbook newsletter here.
Investor and philanthropist George Soros smiles after delivering a speech on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
Investor and philanthropist George Soros smiles after delivering a speech on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
Investor and philanthropist George Soros smiles after delivering a speech on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 24, 2022. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The Open Society Foundations (OSF), the philanthropy founded by billionaire investor George Soros, distributes some $1.5 billion in grants every year, in service of strengthening democracy around the world. The recipients may now change, however, given the recent announcement by OSF that Europe would no longer be a major focus of its funding. That has raised questions about the legacy of Soros himself, as a participant in the rise of global financial markets, a theorist about how those markets work, an activist on behalf of political liberalism—and also an object of conspiracy theories on the right.

Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi

Adam Tooze is a columnist at Foreign Policy and a history professor and the director of the European Institute at Columbia University. He is the author of Chartbook, a newsletter on economics, geopolitics, and history. Twitter: @adam_tooze

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: China, Economics, Europe

Read More

An illustration shows overlapping cannons or missile barrels pointing in different directions coming out of a map of Taiwan. A U.S. flag is in the barrel on one side and a China flag in a barrel on the other.
An illustration shows overlapping cannons or missile barrels pointing in different directions coming out of a map of Taiwan. A U.S. flag is in the barrel on one side and a China flag in a barrel on the other.

Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing

The United States has committed to keeping the peace but isn’t doing enough to stop the war.

Essay
Hal Brands
This aerial photo shows rescuers evacuating residents down a flooded street using a kayak after heavy rains in Xiamen, in China's eastern Fujian province
This aerial photo shows rescuers evacuating residents down a flooded street using a kayak after heavy rains in Xiamen, in China's eastern Fujian province

Climate Change Could Drown China’s Food Security

China has a fifth of the world’s population but just 9 percent of its arable land—and that bit is increasingly underwater.

Report
Christina Lu
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov raise their arms as they pose for a group photograph, at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on August 23, 2023.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov raise their arms as they pose for a group photograph, at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on August 23, 2023.

What Is America’s Nightmare Coalition?

Princeton University’s G. John Ikenberry on alliances and the new world order.

Insider
Ravi Agrawal

latest

Do Policy Schools Still Have a Point?

Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing

Why the U.S.-Mexico Relationship Could Get Even Worse

Russia’s Would-Be Assassins Still Stalk Europe’s Streets

The Economic and Political Evolution of George Soros
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    How Geography Explains the United States
  2. 2
    Turks Are Running Out of Cash—and Patience
  3. 3
    Prigozhin’s Assassination Was Business, Not Revenge
  4. 4
    Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing
  5. 5
    The Washington Whiz Kids Mapping the War in Ukraine
  6. 6
    China Prefers Guns to Butter

More from Foreign Policy

Putin and Lukashenko stand side by side in front of a stained glass window featuring religious imagery.
Putin and Lukashenko stand side by side in front of a stained glass window featuring religious imagery.

Next Door to Ukraine, Moscow’s Grip is Tightening

In Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova, the Kremlin is waging a quiet war to consolidate its hegemony.

A child sitting on a man's shoulder takes a picture as she visits the Bund waterfront area in Shanghai, China, on July 5.
A child sitting on a man's shoulder takes a picture as she visits the Bund waterfront area in Shanghai, China, on July 5.

Almost Nothing Is Worth a War Between the U.S. and China

Americans and Chinese have to rehumanize each other in terms of the way we conceive of our problems and engage.

A picture taken on July 17 shows a Russian warship sailing near the Kerch Bridge, linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, following an attack claimed by Ukrainian forces.
A picture taken on July 17 shows a Russian warship sailing near the Kerch Bridge, linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, following an attack claimed by Ukrainian forces.

Russia’s Illegal Bridges Have Ukrainian Crosshairs on Them

Kyiv is determined to destroy a major supply line into occupied Crimea.

An extremely dry, cracked lakebed is seen with a city building in the far distance.
An extremely dry, cracked lakebed is seen with a city building in the far distance.

El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad

The weather-related hazards will hit hardest in countries that are ill-equipped for the economic and political fallout.

Trending

  1. China Prefers Guns to Butter
    Argument
    Jacqueline N. Deal, Michael Mort

  2. Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing
    Essay
    Hal Brands

  3. The Dangerous Loophole in Western Sanctions on Russia
    Argument
    Jeffrey A. Sonnenfeld, Michal Wyrebkowski

  4. The Washington Whiz Kids Mapping the War in Ukraine
    Report
    Amy Mackinnon

  5. Why the U.S.-Mexico Relationship Could Get Even Worse
    Argument
    Ryan C. Berg