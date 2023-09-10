Inside This Weekend’s G-20 Summit
And what it might mean for Modi.
As global leaders convene in New Delhi for this weekend’s G-20 summit, we wanted to share our essential reads on the summit and how it might shape the future of foreign policy. The essays below examine whether the G-20 can revamp international finance to better support the global south, what Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence reveals about Beijing’s politics, how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used the G-20 presidency as a public relations tool, and more.—Chloe Hadavas
Can the G-20 Be a Champion for the Global South?
At the New Delhi summit, the group needs to embrace new ideas and more inclusive leadership, Darren Walker writes.
Will India’s G-20 Summit Succeed?
New Delhi’s global clout and Modi’s personal brand are riding on the annual meeting, but consensus may prove elusive, FP’s Michael Kugelman writes.
Xi Jinping Will Be a G-20 No-Show
The Chinese leader’s absence from the summit in New Delhi raises questions about political affairs in Beijing, FP’s James Palmer writes.
Modi’s Marketing Muscle
The prime minister has turned India’s G-20 leadership into a nonstop advertisement for its growing clout, Manjari Chatterjee Miller and Clare Harris write.
What Is America’s Nightmare Coalition?
Princeton University’s G. John Ikenberry discusses alliances and the new world order with FP’s Ravi Agrawal.
