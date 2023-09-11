Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

‘I Am Now More Concerned About the Formidable Threat From China.’

The United States’ and Canada’s chief cyberdefenders talk adversaries and AI.

By , a reporter at Foreign Policy.
A photo illusration shows Jen Easterly and Sami Khoury, the U.S. and Canadian cyberchiefs, atop a background of digital code.
A photo illusration shows Jen Easterly and Sami Khoury, the U.S. and Canadian cyberchiefs, atop a background of digital code.
Jen Easterly, the director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Sami Khoury, the head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. Foreign Policy illustration/Getty Images and courtesy of the Billington Cybersecurity Summit

Jen Easterly and Sami Khoury, the top U.S. and Canadian cybersecurity officials, respectively, have lived almost parallel lives over the past year. They both assumed their current roles within a month of each other in 2021, heading relatively new government agencies that were both created in 2018. As neighbors and allies, they work closely together and share the same mission, against the same adversaries.

Rishi Iyengar is a reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @Iyengarish

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Canada, China, Cyber Security & Hacking, North America, Russia, Science and Technology, United States

Read More

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

Russia Is Commandeering the U.N. Cybercrime Treaty

The last international agreement on digital crime was in 2001. Why are experts so worried about this one?

Report
Rishi Iyengar, Robbie Gramer, Anusha Rathi
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks at a podium with the presidential seal at the White House
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks at a podium with the presidential seal at the White House

Washington Tries to Add Some Teeth to Its Cyberdefenses

The Biden administration unveiled a road map to thwart Russia and China in cyberspace, but experts say gaps remain.

Report
Rishi Iyengar
Russian President Vladimir Putin flies on a helicopter to visit a military outpost in Nalchik, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin flies on a helicopter to visit a military outpost in Nalchik, Russia.

Whatever Happened to Russia’s Vaunted Cyberoffensive?

The war in Ukraine is more about artillery shells than cyberexploits—for now.

Report
Amy Mackinnon, Rishi Iyengar

latest

‘I Am Now More Concerned About the Formidable Threat From China.’

Greece Is Making a Killing Selling Ships to Russia

Inside This Weekend’s G-20 Summit

Why U.S. Presidents Really Go to War

Let There Be Microchips
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    Do Policy Schools Still Have a Point?
  2. 2
    Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing
  3. 3
    Russia’s Would-Be Assassins Still Stalk Europe’s Streets
  4. 4
    Sweden Is Doing Fine in NATO’s Waiting Room
  5. 5
    One World, Rival Theories
  6. 6
    Why the U.S.-Mexico Relationship Could Get Even Worse

More from Foreign Policy

Putin and Lukashenko stand side by side in front of a stained glass window featuring religious imagery.
Putin and Lukashenko stand side by side in front of a stained glass window featuring religious imagery.

Next Door to Ukraine, Moscow’s Grip is Tightening

In Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova, the Kremlin is waging a quiet war to consolidate its hegemony.

A child sitting on a man's shoulder takes a picture as she visits the Bund waterfront area in Shanghai, China, on July 5.
A child sitting on a man's shoulder takes a picture as she visits the Bund waterfront area in Shanghai, China, on July 5.

Almost Nothing Is Worth a War Between the U.S. and China

Americans and Chinese have to rehumanize each other in terms of the way we conceive of our problems and engage.

A picture taken on July 17 shows a Russian warship sailing near the Kerch Bridge, linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, following an attack claimed by Ukrainian forces.
A picture taken on July 17 shows a Russian warship sailing near the Kerch Bridge, linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, following an attack claimed by Ukrainian forces.

Russia’s Illegal Bridges Have Ukrainian Crosshairs on Them

Kyiv is determined to destroy a major supply line into occupied Crimea.

An extremely dry, cracked lakebed is seen with a city building in the far distance.
An extremely dry, cracked lakebed is seen with a city building in the far distance.

El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad

The weather-related hazards will hit hardest in countries that are ill-equipped for the economic and political fallout.

Trending

  1. Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing
    Essay
    Hal Brands

  2. Why the U.S.-Mexico Relationship Could Get Even Worse
    Argument
    Ryan C. Berg

  3. Why U.S. Presidents Really Go to War
    Review
    Julian E. Zelizer

  4. Greece Is Making a Killing Selling Ships to Russia
    Analysis
    Elisabeth Braw

  5. Do Policy Schools Still Have a Point?
    Argument
    Stephen M. Walt