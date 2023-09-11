Algeria Cracks Open Diplomatic Ties to Assist Morocco

Welcome back to World Brief, where we’re looking at Algeria ’s diplomatic opening to aid Morocco , the G-20 summit ’s more timid communique on Russia, and semiconductor manufacturing deals between the United States and Vietnam .

Welcome back to World Brief, where we’re looking at Algeria’s diplomatic opening to aid Morocco, the G-20 summit’s more timid communique on Russia, and semiconductor manufacturing deals between the United States and Vietnam.

Sign up to receive World Brief in your inbox every weekday.

Putting Aside Differences

An unlikely ally has come to Morocco’s aid. Following the North African nation’s devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake outside the southwestern city of Marrakech on Friday, neighboring Algeria reopened its airspace for humanitarian aid and medical flights coming in and out of the country. The move reverses years of hostile relations between the two countries.

The diplomatic opening comes as Morocco is struggling to recover from its deadliest earthquake since 1960, when more than 12,000 people were killed. State media announced on Monday that at least 2,681 people were killed and more than 2,500 others injured over the weekend. Search and rescue operations remain underway, with Moroccan King Mohammed VI ordering the creation of a relief commission to distribute aid to survivors as well as a three-day national mourning period.

Algeria’s decision doesn’t just enable vital aid to reach a grieving nation, but it also represents a shift in historical tensions in North Africa. In 2021, Algeria formally cut ties with Morocco, accusing Rabat of using Pegasus spyware against its top officials. “The Moroccan kingdom has never stopped its hostile actions against Algeria,” then-Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said at the time. Algiers also accused Morocco of supporting a separatist movement and failing to seriously hold discussions on disputed Western Sahara territory.

In the three summers that followed, Morocco consistently and publicly offered Algeria aid to assist victims of deadly wildfires, which Algeria ignored. The two countries’ nearly 887-mile border has been closed since 1994, when Moroccan officials accused Algerian secret service members of being behind deadly terrorist attacks in Marrakech. Now, though, Algeria appears to be moving beyond the past, with its foreign ministry calling Morocco’s earthquake a “great sorrow and sadness.”

Algeria is far from the only country coming to Morocco’s rescue. France offered $5.3 million to assist nongovernmental organizations with rescue efforts. The United States announced on Saturday that it was ready to send “any necessary aid” as part of its “unwavering support and solidarity” for the nation. Turkey plans to send 265 personnel and 1,000 tents to Morocco despite still struggling from its own earthquake, which killed tens of thousands of people in early February. And Spain, Britain, and Qatar have deployed teams to assist in rescue efforts.

Today’s Most Read

The World This Week

Tuesday, Sept. 12, to Wednesday, Sept. 13: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Russia’s four-day Eastern Economic Forum concludes.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers the State of the European Union address.

Thursday, Sept. 14: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro concludes his visit to China.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to reshuffle his cabinet.

Friday, Sept. 15: EU travel bans and asset freezes on Russian officials over Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea are set to expire.

Friday, Sept. 15, to Saturday, Sept. 16: Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel hosts heads of state and government from the G-77+China.

Saturday, Sept. 16: NATO chiefs of defense meet in Oslo, Norway.

Monday, Sept. 18: India’s Parliament begins a weeklong special session.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ahead of the United Nations General Assembly summit.

What We’re Following

Big summitry wins. Members of the G-20 wrapped up a two-day summit hosted by New Delhi this weekend. Among the bloc’s biggest announcements, the group released a joint statement condemning the “human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine.” It did not, however, mention Russia’s invasion—instead citing the U.N. Charter, which prohibits territorial acquisitions due to state sovereignty and bans the threat and use of nuclear weapons.

Numerous countries applauded India’s ability to find consensus among the parties as a significant diplomatic win for the country. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called it a “success of Indian diplomacy,” adding that “many did not think that would be possible beforehand.” However, some experts were quick to point out the softened language on the war in Ukraine. Contrary to this year’s summit, last year’s G-20 communique directly denounced Moscow.

Alongside the bloc-wide statement, the G-20 carved out multiple new policies promoting sustainable practices in developing nations. The summit’s focus on environmental issues coincided with Africa’s first climate change summit, held in Nairobi. Welcoming the African Union into the G-20’s fold as its 21st member also demonstrated the continent’s importance to the bloc.

U.S.-Vietnam deals. After days of diplomatic meetings at the G-20 summit, U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Vietnam to secure new manufacturing deals. On Sunday, the two former enemies agreed to a historic partnership that increases trade on semiconductors and key minerals by billions of dollars. It also upgrades cooperation on artificial intelligence research and supply chain needs. Hanoi, in turn, elevated Washington’s diplomatic status to its highest level—a relationship now shared alongside China and Russia.

The United States believes that the weekend’s agreements will counter Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific by further establishing Washington as the go-to ally for regional needs. On the flip side, Vietnam hopes not to test its already tense relations with Beijing any further, instead focusing on the economic benefits it will get by aligning with the United States.

Rubiales steps down. Following days of intense public pressure, Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, resigned from his post on Monday after soccer athlete Jenni Hermoso accused Rubiales of kissing her without her consent following her team’s victory at the Women’s World Cup. Rubiales had previously been suspended from the federation pending an investigation into his conduct. He is also under review by FIFA and the Spanish government for his actions toward Hermoso as well as alleged controlling behavior toward his employees.

“The feminist country is advancing faster and faster,” wrote Spanish Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz on X. “The transformation and improvement of our lives is inevitable. We are with you, Jenni, and with all women.”

Odds and Ends

There is no cutting corners in marathon racing. Last week, officials with Mexico City’s annual marathon announced that the event was disqualifying around 11,000 participants for not completing the required 26.2 miles. Anonymous complaints found that instead of clocking in at designated checkpoints, runners hopped aboard vehicles to cover the distance. Forrest Gump would be disappointed.