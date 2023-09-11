Editor's Note

The Alliances Issue

Multilateralism is at a dead end, but powerful blocs are getting things done.

By , the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
The cover of Foreign Policy's Fall 2023 print issue titled "The Alliances That Matter Now"
The cover of Foreign Policy's Fall 2023 print issue titled "The Alliances That Matter Now"
Alex Nabaum illustration for Foreign Policy

It’s hardly controversial these days to point out that the United Nations seems paralyzed. When you have a Security Council that gives Russia’s Vladimir Putin veto power, you have a problem. Add the fact that China and the United States agree on very little, and you have a recipe for despair—even before considering how to reform an institution that was born in a different era, 78 years ago, when the global south was preoccupied by hunger, not smartphones or clean energy.

It’s hardly controversial these days to point out that the United Nations seems paralyzed. When you have a Security Council that gives Russia’s Vladimir Putin veto power, you have a problem. Add the fact that China and the United States agree on very little, and you have a recipe for despair—even before considering how to reform an institution that was born in a different era, 78 years ago, when the global south was preoccupied by hunger, not smartphones or clean energy.

Other august institutions born in that postwar moment seem similarly out of touch: The World Bank always has a president nominated by the United States; the International Monetary Fund always has a leader from Europe. It’s little wonder that as countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria grow in influence this century, they will look for other forums that give voice to their clout.

September marks the beginning of the season for leaders to gather, at the United Nations and other multilateral convenings, so the Foreign Policy team thought it was a good time to explore where the real work of policymaking and diplomacy is now taking place.

In the lead essay for our cover package “The Alliances That Matter Now,” Princeton University scholar G. John Ikenberry makes the case for the G-7, a group that brings together Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union, which joins as a “non-enumerated member.” U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has called the G-7 the “steering committee of the free world,” citing its ability to formally condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and its success in bringing Japan and South Korea closer together.

Neither of those accomplishments are cheered on in Beijing or Moscow. Bonny Lin, a former Asia policy-maker at the U.S. Defense Department, explains why as she examines the strengthening ties between China and Russia and how those countries’ partnership could accelerate in the event of a major shock such as a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Don’t forget about the rest of the world. C. Raja Mohan, an FP columnist based in New Delhi, charts the rise of so-called minilateralism, the clubbing together of small groups of countries, as world leaders especially across the global south seek more nimble arrangements to advance their regional or ideological goals.

The most obvious important alliance is the one many wrote off a few years ago: NATO. The North Atlantic alliance is back with a bang, writes former Norwegian diplomat Jo Inge Bekkevold, but will face a continued challenge from Russia—and also from China, if the alliance continues to cast its eyes farther east.

There are other clubs of nations we could have singled out, of course. There’s the G-20, which India is leading this year with great enthusiasm, and BRICS—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—which is expanding but whose members share little in common beyond the group’s origin story as a marketing buzzword coined at Goldman Sachs. These convenings are in search of organizing principles and struggle to get much done as a result.

For readers left concerned about the world’s ability to truly join hands and tackle global issues such as hunger, pandemics, or the climate crisis, we have just the tonic. Former U.K. Prime Minister Gordon Brown argues that Washington needs to reengage with the United Nations, the World Bank, and the IMF—the very institutions it created and has now abandoned. While the argument isn’t new, of course, Brown actually has a plan for how to refinance and reinvigorate these institutions. And China will just have to go along, Brown writes, or have its bluff called.

There’s lots more in the issue. Thanks for your support and for reading us.

As ever,

Ravi Agrawal

Read More

alliances-G-7-FP-Live-Alex-Nabaum-illustration5Blocs
alliances-G-7-FP-Live-Alex-Nabaum-illustration5Blocs

The Alliances That Matter Now

Multilateralism is at a dead end, but powerful blocs are getting things done.

Analysis
Stefan Theil
An illustration shows the statue of liberty holding a torch with other hands alongside hers as she lifts the flame, also resembling laurel, into place on the edge of the United Nations laurel logo.
An illustration shows the statue of liberty holding a torch with other hands alongside hers as she lifts the flame, also resembling laurel, into place on the edge of the United Nations laurel logo.

A New Multilateralism

How the United States can rejuvenate the global institutions it created.

Essay
Gordon Brown
An illustration shows two large hands with pinky fingers — and their own tiny hand tips — extended in a small handshake for a story about minilateral alliances.
An illustration shows two large hands with pinky fingers — and their own tiny hand tips — extended in a small handshake for a story about minilateral alliances.

The Nimble New Minilaterals

Small coalitions are a smart alternative to cumbersome multilateralism and formal alliances.

Analysis
C. Raja Mohan

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Alliances, Foreign & Public Diplomacy, Multilateralism

Read More

alliances-G-7-FP-Live-Alex-Nabaum-illustration5Blocs
alliances-G-7-FP-Live-Alex-Nabaum-illustration5Blocs

The Alliances That Matter Now

Multilateralism is at a dead end, but powerful blocs are getting things done.

Analysis
Stefan Theil
An illustration shows the statue of liberty holding a torch with other hands alongside hers as she lifts the flame, also resembling laurel, into place on the edge of the United Nations laurel logo.
An illustration shows the statue of liberty holding a torch with other hands alongside hers as she lifts the flame, also resembling laurel, into place on the edge of the United Nations laurel logo.

A New Multilateralism

How the United States can rejuvenate the global institutions it created.

Essay
Gordon Brown
An illustration shows two large hands with pinky fingers — and their own tiny hand tips — extended in a small handshake for a story about minilateral alliances.
An illustration shows two large hands with pinky fingers — and their own tiny hand tips — extended in a small handshake for a story about minilateral alliances.

The Nimble New Minilaterals

Small coalitions are a smart alternative to cumbersome multilateralism and formal alliances.

Analysis
C. Raja Mohan

latest

The Alliances That Matter Now

A New Multilateralism

The Nimble New Minilaterals

The China-Russia Axis Takes Shape

The Remarkable Revival of NATO
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    The China-Russia Axis Takes Shape
  2. 2
    Weapons, Prestige, and Sticking It to the West: Why Putin and Kim Jong Un Are Meeting
  3. 3
    A New Multilateralism
  4. 4
    Greece Is Making a Killing Selling Ships to Russia
  5. 5
    Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing

More from Foreign Policy

Putin and Lukashenko stand side by side in front of a stained glass window featuring religious imagery.
Putin and Lukashenko stand side by side in front of a stained glass window featuring religious imagery.

Next Door to Ukraine, Moscow’s Grip is Tightening

In Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova, the Kremlin is waging a quiet war to consolidate its hegemony.

A child sitting on a man's shoulder takes a picture as she visits the Bund waterfront area in Shanghai, China, on July 5.
A child sitting on a man's shoulder takes a picture as she visits the Bund waterfront area in Shanghai, China, on July 5.

Almost Nothing Is Worth a War Between the U.S. and China

Americans and Chinese have to rehumanize each other in terms of the way we conceive of our problems and engage.

A picture taken on July 17 shows a Russian warship sailing near the Kerch Bridge, linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, following an attack claimed by Ukrainian forces.
A picture taken on July 17 shows a Russian warship sailing near the Kerch Bridge, linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, following an attack claimed by Ukrainian forces.

Russia’s Illegal Bridges Have Ukrainian Crosshairs on Them

Kyiv is determined to destroy a major supply line into occupied Crimea.

An extremely dry, cracked lakebed is seen with a city building in the far distance.
An extremely dry, cracked lakebed is seen with a city building in the far distance.

El Niño Is Coming—and It’s Going to Be Bad

The weather-related hazards will hit hardest in countries that are ill-equipped for the economic and political fallout.

Trending

  1. Weapons, Prestige, and Sticking It to the West: Why Putin and Kim Jong Un Are Meeting
    Report
    Robbie Gramer, Amy Mackinnon

  2. Did New Delhi’s G-20 Summit Succeed?
    Analysis
    Sumit Ganguly

  3. Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing
    Essay
    Hal Brands

  4. The China-Russia Axis Takes Shape
    Analysis
    Bonny Lin

  5. Greece Is Making a Killing Selling Ships to Russia
    Analysis
    Elisabeth Braw

Latest

The Alliances That Matter Now

A New Multilateralism

The Nimble New Minilaterals

The China-Russia Axis Takes Shape

The Remarkable Revival of NATO
See All Stories