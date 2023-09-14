Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

How Taiwan Is Learning From Ukraine

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu describes his country’s efforts to deter a Chinese invasion.

By , the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
No audio? Hover over the video player, and tap the Click to Unmute button.

Already an FP Subscriber?

On-demand recordings of FP Live conversations are available to FP subscribers.

Taiwan’s citizens live amid a constant, growing threat. The island has governed itself independently since 1949, but Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory—and has vowed to one day take control. As China has expanded its military and economy over the last few decades, its designs on Taiwan have felt ever more real.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: China, Economics, Geopolitics, Taiwan, War

Read More

An illustration shows overlapping cannons or missile barrels pointing in different directions coming out of a map of Taiwan. A U.S. flag is in a barrel on one side and a China flag in a barrel on the other.
An illustration shows overlapping cannons or missile barrels pointing in different directions coming out of a map of Taiwan. A U.S. flag is in a barrel on one side and a China flag in a barrel on the other.

Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing

The United States has committed to keeping the peace but isn’t doing enough to stop the war.

Essay
Hal Brands
A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. factory in Nanjing.
A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. factory in Nanjing.

Why Taiwan Has a Lock on the World’s Chip Market

Chris Miller explains why it’s so difficult to make high-end semiconductors—and how a war over Taiwan could induce a global crisis.

Insider
Ravi Agrawal
Wu-FP
Wu-FP

Inside Taiwan’s Foreign Policy

FP’s Ravi Agrawal spoke with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. The two discussed U.S. relations with Taiwan, tensions in the Taiwan Strait, semiconductors, and much else.

FP Live

latest

Bosnia’s U.S.-Authored Constitution Has Been a Disaster

Does Japan’s Economy Prove That Neoliberalism Lost?

How Taiwan Is Learning From Ukraine

What to Expect When You’re Expecting the U.N. General Assembly

Why There Are No Game-Changing Weapons for Ukraine
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    How Taiwan Is Learning From Ukraine
  2. 2
    A New Multilateralism
  3. 3
    Why the Oslo Peace Process Failed
  4. 4
    Bosnia’s U.S.-Authored Constitution Has Been a Disaster
  5. 5
    Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing
  6. 6
    The End of America’s Middle East

More from Foreign Policy

An illustration shows overlapping cannons or missile barrels pointing in different directions coming out of a map of Taiwan. A U.S. flag is in a barrel on one side and a China flag in a barrel on the other.
An illustration shows overlapping cannons or missile barrels pointing in different directions coming out of a map of Taiwan. A U.S. flag is in a barrel on one side and a China flag in a barrel on the other.

Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing

The United States has committed to keeping the peace but isn’t doing enough to stop the war.

Bouquets of red roses surround a framed portrait of Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. The items are placed atop Prigozhin's grave.
Bouquets of red roses surround a framed portrait of Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. The items are placed atop Prigozhin's grave.

Prigozhin’s Assassination Was Business, Not Revenge

The Wagner chief broke the deal struck with Putin for his survival.

A man with gray hair and glasses looks down at his cell phone as he sits in a chair in front of a storefront crowded with shelves of cables, motorized saws, and other hardware-type supplies.
A man with gray hair and glasses looks down at his cell phone as he sits in a chair in front of a storefront crowded with shelves of cables, motorized saws, and other hardware-type supplies.

Xi’s Policies Have Shortened the Fuse on China’s Economic Time Bomb

Policy mistakes have mired the country in “Xi-flation.”

US entrepreneur and 2024 Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy raps after doing a Fair Side Chat with Governor Kim Reynolds, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 12, 2023.
US entrepreneur and 2024 Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy raps after doing a Fair Side Chat with Governor Kim Reynolds, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 12, 2023.

The Con-Man Realism of Vivek Ramaswamy

The Republican presidential candidate’s foreign-policy platform is false advertising.

Trending

  1. The End of America’s Middle East
    Argument
    Hisham Melhem

  2. Russia’s Home Port in Occupied Crimea Is Under Fire
    Report
    Jack Detsch

  3. A New Multilateralism
    Essay
    Gordon Brown

  4. Why the Oslo Peace Process Failed
    Analysis
    Aaron David Miller

  5. Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing
    Essay
    Hal Brands