What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of Sept. 9: An earthquake devastates Morocco, Kim Jong Un leaves Pyongyang for a key summit, and a French official is arrested abroad.
You may be trying to soak up the last days of summer sun, but have you remembered to keep up with the latest in international news?
1. An earthquake in Morocco over the weekend killed at least how many people?
Some international observers have been baffled by Morocco’s slow search and rescue process, along with its reluctance to accept some foreign aid, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi writes in Africa Brief.
2. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Sunday set out to attend a summit with the leader of which nation?
The meeting—the first between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin since 2019—underscored each country’s desperation for allies and resources, FP’s Robbie Gramer and Amy Mackinnon report.
3. Taiwan’s defense ministry on Tuesday said it had spotted how many combined Chinese warplanes and warships in the previous 24 hours?
China’s increased military buildup could be an attempt to compensate for its faltering economic performance, Jacqueline N. Deal and Michael Mort argue.
4. European Union lawmakers on Tuesday endorsed a bill that raises the share of renewables in the bloc’s energy portfolio from the current goal of 32 percent to what?
The new figure, to be achieved by 2030, accelerates the bloc’s transition away from fossil fuels as climate change-related weather events wreaked havoc across much of the world this summer, as FP’s Christina Lu and Brawley Benson reported last month.
5. France said on Tuesday that a French official had been arrested in which coup-stricken African country?
The last several years have seen former French colonies steadily fall to military coups, a trend potentially amplified by U.N. peacekeeping missions, Jamie Levin and Nathan Allen argued last month.
6. Israel’s foreign minister on Wednesday said Israel would not bow to external pressure on which subject?
Thirty years after the signing of the Oslo Accords, peace between Israelis and Palestinians seems more out of reach than ever, but that doesn’t mean leaders should abandon the pursuit of a solution, Aaron David Miller writes.
7. Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court on Thursday handed down a sentence of how many years to a supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the capital in January?
The Supreme Federal Court will try nearly 1,400 alleged participants of the attempted insurrection on Jan. 8, FP’s Alexandra Sharp reports in World Brief.
8. China on Friday announced it is upgrading its partnership with which African country?
China has significant commercial investments in Zambia and can’t afford to let the country collapse under its own debt—a situation that Beijing has found itself in more frequently as of late, FP’s Christina Lu reported in May.
9. A Norwegian man’s new metal detecting hobby led him to discover jewelry buried on an island estimated to be how many years old?
The man, Erlend Bore, was instructed by his doctor to pick up a hobby to be more active, The Associated Press reports.
10. Scientists this week asserted that what objects presented to Mexico’s Congress were frauds?
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
