How China Can Hurt the U.S. Economy

Adam Tooze answers listener questions on China

By , a deputy editor at Foreign Policy, and , a columnist at Foreign Policy and director of the European Institute at Columbia University.
U.S. and Chinese flags are set up before a meeting between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing on July 8. Mark Schiefelbein - Pool/Getty Images

To mark the two-year anniversary of Ones and Tooze, the podcast we co-host, we dedicated this week’s episode to listener questions—specifically, questions devoted to China. What follows is an excerpt, edited for length and clarity. For the full conversation, look for Ones and Tooze wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags: China, Economics

