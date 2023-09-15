How China Can Hurt the U.S. Economy
Adam Tooze answers listener questions on China
To mark the two-year anniversary of Ones and Tooze, the podcast we co-host, we dedicated this week’s episode to listener questions—specifically, questions devoted to China. What follows is an excerpt, edited for length and clarity. For the full conversation, look for Ones and Tooze wherever you get your podcasts.
Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi
Adam Tooze is a columnist at Foreign Policy and a history professor and the director of the European Institute at Columbia University. He is the author of Chartbook, a newsletter on economics, geopolitics, and history. Twitter: @adam_tooze
More from Foreign Policy
Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing
The United States has committed to keeping the peace but isn’t doing enough to stop the war.
Prigozhin’s Assassination Was Business, Not Revenge
The Wagner chief broke the deal struck with Putin for his survival.
Xi’s Policies Have Shortened the Fuse on China’s Economic Time Bomb
Policy mistakes have mired the country in “Xi-flation.”
The Con-Man Realism of Vivek Ramaswamy
The Republican presidential candidate’s foreign-policy platform is false advertising.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.