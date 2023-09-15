Zelensky Announces Surprise White House Visit After U.N. General Assembly

Welcome back to World Brief, where we’re looking at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s announcement of a surprise trip to Washington , North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s factory tour in Russia , and Libya ’s rising death toll.

Final preparations are underway as foreign leaders arrive in New York City for this year’s United Nations General Assembly, set to begin on Sept. 19. Everything from the bloc’s relevance to international conflict to climate change is on the table. But next week’s global summit is just the beginning of high-stakes talks.

U.S. officials confirmed on Thursday that President Volodymyr Zelensky, following his U.N. address, will add a surprise trip to Washington to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and members of the U.S. Congress. This will be Zelensky’s second trip to the U.S. capital since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and it comes amid the Biden administration’s efforts to approve $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Kyiv’s war effort—something Republicans on Capitol Hill have so far refused to entertain. Zelensky has made few trips abroad since the war with Moscow began—not even attending last year’s U.N. summit in person. He was instead granted special permission to speak via video.

Zelensky’s aims for this year’s bloc meeting are twofold: to gather support for his 10-point peace proposal and to find solutions to Ukraine’s food security crisis. Regarding the former, building allies has become increasingly difficult following Russia’s efforts to court nations in the global south. And for the latter, Russia’s decision to leave the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July and impose a de facto blockade on shipments passing through its waters has dwindled Ukraine’s food supplies in recent months.

Ukrainian officials have also hinted at the potential for a special U.N. Security Council session to discuss the war. However, even if a special session occurs, the likelihood of it securing tangible results remains slim—not least because Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending the summit, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place. “The U.N. is still at the core of multilateralism and rule-based order, and yet the impression one gets from the Security Council in particular is that it is not fully fit for purpose anymore,” Rein Tammsaar, Estonia’s ambassador to the United Nations, told Foreign Policy.

In February and March 2022, more than 140 countries in the U.N. General Assembly passed two resolutions condemning Moscow’s attack. But apart from demonstrating broad international consensus against the war, the resolutions did little to solve the crisis.

Zelensky’s schedule and Putin’s absence are not the only decisions turning heads in New York. Neither Chinese President Xi Jinping nor his foreign minister, Wang Yi, will attend this year’s summit. Instead, Beijing will send Vice President Han Zheng, who holds a mostly ceremonial role. Xi’s absence could impact Washington’s ability to organize his upcoming attendance at the Asia-Pacific leaders’ summit in San Francisco in November.

Other big no-shows include French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This makes Biden the sole leader of the Security Council’s permanent five to attend.

The road to Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces secured another key counteroffensive victory on Friday after troops reclaimed the eastern village of Andriivka from Russian control. According to Kyiv’s military officials, Moscow suffered heavy casualties and equipment losses in the fight. By establishing a new foothold in the region, experts predict that Ukraine could now be preparing to advance on Bakhmut’s southern flank.

Recapturing Bakhmut would end the fiercest, longest battle since Russia first invaded Ukraine. Although Bakhmut holds minimal strategic significance, images of fighting there have made the small city symbolically important to both sides.

Tightening ties. Concerns over potential weapons deals between Moscow and Pyongyang increased on Friday following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s tour of a Russian aircraft factory. Since Kim crossed into Russia on Tuesday, the autocratic head of state has toured advanced weapons and technology sites, including rocket launch pads at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport, as well as met with Putin.

According to the Kremlin, no new agreements have been signed during Kim’s visit. However, the North Korean leader visiting any foreign country is a rare enough event that it suggests closer bilateral relations to come. This could mean anything from Russia supplying food aid to North Korea to Moscow sharing satellite research in exchange for North Korean armaments.

Overwhelmed. Libyan officials are struggling to address the sheer number of deaths caused by mass flooding in Derna, which began on Monday following Storm Daniel’s destruction of two dams. On Thursday, locals estimated that at least 11,300 people had been killed, more than 7,000 residents had been wounded, and a further 10,100 others remained missing. Derna city officials predict the death toll could reach 20,000 people, a fifth of the city’s population.

Search and rescue efforts remain underway, with many teams provided as part of international relief efforts. Reports indicate burials are being held in mass graves. Aid groups continue to call on the local government to distribute food, clean water, and medical supplies. However, Libya’s chaotic political situation has made humanitarian efforts difficult to execute.

Thirty years after the signing of the Oslo Accords, peace between Israelis and Palestinians seems more out of reach than ever, but that doesn't mean leaders should abandon the pursuit of a solution, Aaron David Miller writes.

