Is Soft Power Making a Comeback?
Global powers are turning to it—with mixed success.
“The world has changed markedly in the more than three decades since political scientist Joseph S. Nye Jr. popularized the term ‘soft power’ in the pages of Foreign Policy,” J. Alex Tarquinio wrote last month. Yet, she continued, “many world leaders still reach for sports, language, food, music, and movies to advance their interests.”
“The world has changed markedly in the more than three decades since political scientist Joseph S. Nye Jr. popularized the term ‘soft power’ in the pages of Foreign Policy,” J. Alex Tarquinio wrote last month. Yet, she continued, “many world leaders still reach for sports, language, food, music, and movies to advance their interests.”
As global powers—from China to Iran to Russia—ramp up their charm offensives, we thought we’d examine the tactics states are using, how effective these measures are, and what they might mean for the future of international relations.—Chloe Hadavas
Soft Power Is Making a Hard Return
Leaders are reaching for fellas and films as much as bullets and blockades, J. Alex Tarquinio writes.
Russia and China Can’t Get Anyone to Like Them
Beijing and Moscow are failing to produce soft power, Christopher Walker writes. But do they really want it?
Iran’s Grand Strategy Has Fundamentally Shifted
Tehran has shifted to using carrots in the region—and reserving sticks for the United States and Israel, Kenneth M. Pollack writes.
Is Europe Any Good at Soft Power?
The increasingly aggressive authoritarianism of Belarus is an acute test of the EU’s diplomatic self-image, FP’s Caroline de Gruyter writes.
China Can’t Catch a Break in Asian Public Opinion
Washington can benefit from Beijing’s soft-power failures, Zuri Linetsky writes.
More from Foreign Policy
A New Multilateralism
How the United States can rejuvenate the global institutions it created.
America Prepares for a Pacific War With China It Doesn’t Want
Embedded with U.S. forces in the Pacific, I saw the dilemmas of deterrence firsthand.
The Endless Frustration of Chinese Diplomacy
Beijing’s representatives are always scared they could be the next to vanish.
The End of America’s Middle East
The region’s four major countries have all forfeited Washington’s trust.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.