Is Soft Power Making a Comeback?

“The world has changed markedly in the more than three decades since political scientist Joseph S. Nye Jr. popularized the term ‘soft power’ in the pages of Foreign Policy,” J. Alex Tarquinio wrote last month. Yet, she continued, “many world leaders still reach for sports, language, food, music, and movies to advance their interests.”

As global powers—from China to Iran to Russia—ramp up their charm offensives, we thought we’d examine the tactics states are using, how effective these measures are, and what they might mean for the future of international relations.—Chloe Hadavas

Brigitte Macron, France's first lady, leans down to look closely over a short glass wall at panda cub Yuan Meng. A woman stands next to her admiring the new addition to the zoo.

Leaders are reaching for fellas and films as much as bullets and blockades, J. Alex Tarquinio writes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jingping

Beijing and Moscow are failing to produce soft power, Christopher Walker writes. But do they really want it?

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi waves as he walks through the 77th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City.

Tehran has shifted to using carrots in the region—and reserving sticks for the United States and Israel, Kenneth M. Pollack writes.

A performer on stilts dressed in the colors of the flag of the European Union attends a "March for Europe" gathering to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which created the precursor to the European Union, on March 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

The increasingly aggressive authoritarianism of Belarus is an acute test of the EU’s diplomatic self-image, FP’s Caroline de Gruyter writes.

A dragon mascot is displayed outside a store as customers peruse Lunar New Year pudding in Manila's Chinatown.

Washington can benefit from Beijing’s soft-power failures, Zuri Linetsky writes.