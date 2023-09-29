What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of Sept. 23: France makes moves in Niger, Egypt sets a date for presidential elections, and Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh.
On the heels of a dizzying number of international summits, were you able to keep up with the latest stories from around the world?
1. French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday that France will begin the process of doing what in Niger?
The withdrawal comes after Macron said the French ambassador to Niger was being detained and living on rationed meals, Foreign Policy’s Nosmot Gbadamosi writes in Africa Brief.
2. On Monday, Egypt announced it had set a date for its presidential election. In what month will the election be held?
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has led his country into economic ruin, FP’s Steven A. Cook argued last month. But that may not hinder his path to reelection.
3. Amazon announced on Monday that it is investing in Anthropic AI, an artificial intelligence start-up, and taking a minority stake in the company. Up to how much money does Amazon plan on investing?
As tech companies have begun pouring resources into AI, the U.S. government has struggled to keep up with regulating the technology. One solution, Matt Sheehan writes, could be to follow China’s approach to AI regulation.
4. As of Tuesday, around how many people had entered Armenia following Azerbaijan’s lightning offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week?
The Russia-brokered cease-fire gives Azerbaijan control over the disputed region, FP’s Alexandra Sharp reports in World Brief.
5. Authorities in Brazil on Tuesday said the Amazon rainforest is facing a drought that could affect how many people by the end of the year?
As spring arrives in South America, parts of Bolivia and Brazil are already facing scorching temperatures, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes in Latin America Brief.
6. On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and which European country agreed to set up a jointly owned company that will explore connecting the two nations’ power grids?
The agreement, originally discussed last year, is yet another example of new alliances forming to achieve specific regional and national goals—a trend that FP’s Ravi Agrawal discusses in his editor’s note for our latest print issue.
7. Which leader of an international organization did Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet with on Thursday to discuss the state of the war in Ukraine?
The two leaders discussed providing additional military aid to Ukraine following a recent Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting—which FP’s Jack Detsch and Amy Mackinnon reported on last week in Situation Report.
8. Trading in shares of which embattled Chinese property developer were suspended in Hong Kong on Thursday?
Chinese officials, who are looking for scapegoats to blame for the collapse of the country’s real estate sector, also detained Evergrande’s former CEO and chief financial officer, FP’s James Palmer writes in China Brief.
9. A flock of sheep broke into a greenhouse in Greece this week and ate more than 600 pounds of what plant?
The greenhouse owner said his crop had already been damaged by heat and recent floods when the sheep wandered in, UPI reports.
10. A fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, a U.S. baseball team, was denied entry to the team’s stadium this week due to his emotional support animal. What kind of animal did he try to bring in?
The owner told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2019 that the alligator, named WallyGator, “likes to give hugs” and has never bitten anyone.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
