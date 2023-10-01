Will China’s Elite Ever Rise Up?
Inside the world of China’s richest players.
“Seldom in human history has a dictator like Xi [Jinping] managed to enrage virtually the entire elite of his country without that elite doing anything about it,” Deng Yuwen wrote last year. But why are so many of China’s elite opposed to Xi—and will they ever revolt?
This edition of Flash Points explores the world of the Chinese elite, from its Mafia-like inner workings to its culture of fear and the threat that elites pose to Xi.—Chloe Hadavas
Who Are Xi’s Enemies?
As he consolidates power, China’s leader faces a wide but hapless opposition, Deng Yuwen writes.
The Resistible Rise of Xi Jinping
China’s president radically changed his country and the Communist Party through skill, determination—and a series of lucky breaks, FP’s James Palmer writes.
How to Get Chinese Elites to Support Democracy
It may be in their own self-interest, Yasheng Huang writes.
Xi Jinping Is Trying to Adapt to Failure
China is in a far worse position than when he took office, Neil Thomas writes.
Inside the Seedy, Cutthroat Underbelly of China’s Wealthy Elite
A 2021 book gives an insider’s view of the Mafia-like world of China’s richest players, FP’s James Palmer writes.
