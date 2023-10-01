Flash Points
Will China’s Elite Ever Rise Up?

Inside the world of China’s richest players.

By
A collage of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the CCP Party Congress, and academia and industry. Mark Harris Illustration for Foreign Policy

“Seldom in human history has a dictator like Xi [Jinping] managed to enrage virtually the entire elite of his country without that elite doing anything about it,” Deng Yuwen wrote last year. But why are so many of China’s elite opposed to Xi—and will they ever revolt?

This edition of Flash Points explores the world of the Chinese elite, from its Mafia-like inner workings to its culture of fear and the threat that elites pose to Xi.—Chloe Hadavas

A poster of Xi sits among papers littering the road after demonstrations in Hong Kong on on Oct. 1, 2019. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Who Are Xi’s Enemies?

As he consolidates power, China’s leader faces a wide but hapless opposition, Deng Yuwen writes.

People walk past a poster featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping with a slogan reading “Chinese Dream, People’s Dream” in Beijing on Oct. 16, 2017.Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

The Resistible Rise of Xi Jinping

China’s president radically changed his country and the Communist Party through skill, determination—and a series of lucky breaks, FP’s James Palmer writes.

People have dinner at a rooftop restaurant overlooking Shanghai’s shimmering skyline on May 25, 2021. Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

How to Get Chinese Elites to Support Democracy

It may be in their own self-interest, Yasheng Huang writes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a signing ceremony in Moscow on March 21. Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Xi Jinping Is Trying to Adapt to Failure

China is in a far worse position than when he took office, Neil Thomas writes.

A collection of luxury cars stands outside a restaurant in Beijing on Nov. 22, 2004.Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Inside the Seedy, Cutthroat Underbelly of China’s Wealthy Elite

A 2021 book gives an insider’s view of the Mafia-like world of China’s richest players, FP’s James Palmer writes.

