Will China’s Elite Ever Rise Up?

“Seldom in human history has a dictator like Xi [Jinping] managed to enrage virtually the entire elite of his country without that elite doing anything about it,” Deng Yuwen wrote last year. But why are so many of China’s elite opposed to Xi—and will they ever revolt?

This edition of Flash Points explores the world of the Chinese elite, from its Mafia-like inner workings to its culture of fear and the threat that elites pose to Xi.—Chloe Hadavas

A poster of Xi sits among papers littering the road after demonstrations in Hong Kong in 2019.

As he consolidates power, China’s leader faces a wide but hapless opposition, Deng Yuwen writes.

People walk past a poster featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping with a slogan reading "Chinese Dream, People's Dream" in Beijing on Oct. 16.

China’s president radically changed his country and the Communist Party through skill, determination—and a series of lucky breaks, FP’s James Palmer writes.

Dozens of people have dinner at a rooftop restaurant at night with the water and lit-up high rises of the Shanghai skyline behind them.

It may be in their own self-interest, Yasheng Huang writes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a signing ceremony in Moscow.

China is in a far worse position than when he took office, Neil Thomas writes.

A collection of luxury cars stands outside a restaurant lit up with neon lights at night.

A 2021 book gives an insider’s view of the Mafia-like world of China’s richest players, FP’s James Palmer writes.