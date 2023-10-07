The Fabulous Mythmaking of Imelda Marcos

On her 94th birthday in July, Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines, was feted with song and dance at the presidential palace in Manila. Social media buzzed with chatter about her attire (a red embroidered gown featuring her iconic butterfly sleeves), the guest list (an array of friends and family), and the music (her beloved Tagalog love songs).

In the Philippines, Imelda Marcos is etched in public memory as the fabulous queen of camp, renowned for her dazzling clothes and jewels, so over the top that a word, “Imeldific,” was coined in her honor. Her larger-than-life, rags-to-(ill-gotten)-riches tale still fascinates observers near and far. In a Manila suburb, a former rice mill converted into a shoe museum showcases 250 pairs from her fabled collection of size 8 1/2 shoes. On Broadway, a musical that opened over the summer chronicles her dramatic ascent and descent, set to the pulsating rhythm of disco.

Imelda and her husband, President Ferdinand Marcos, presided over a regime that arrested, tortured, and jailed tens of thousands of people. They are believed to have amassed a $10 billion fortune that they hid in overseas bank accounts and foundations. Stolen wealth bankrolled Imelda’s infamous shopping sprees—Manhattan real estate, artwork, and crates of jewelry. When a revolt by enraged citizens ousted the pair and sent them to exile in Hawaii in 1986, many Filipinos thought the Marcoses were history.

Improbable as their comeback might have seemed then, the Marcos family has since reclaimed its political status in the Philippines. In 2022, Imelda’s only son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., won the presidential election with an overwhelming majority of the vote. His older sister is a senator; his 29-year-old son, a member of the House of Representatives; one of his cousins, the speaker of the House; one of his nephews, a governor. Several other family members also hold public office.

Many Filipinos have clearly forgotten the past. But the family’s return to political life has also inspired a flurry of books, films, plays, and other cultural productions that critically reexamine the Marcos era. Forgiving Imelda Marcos, the debut novel of Filipino writer Nathan Go, is part of this effort to preserve historical memory. Set in the 2000s, nearly two decades before Ferdinand Jr.’s election, Go’s novel dwells on the theme of redemption for both historical and personal wrongs. It suggests that forgiveness must be sought and earned; transgressors can be redeemed only if they admit their wrongs and make amends. The Marcoses have done neither.







Imelda Marcos is conspicuously absent from most of the pages of Go’s deftly written novel. Still, she pervades the narrative. The story unfolds in the form of letters Lito Macaraeg, the terminally ill protagonist, writes to his estranged son. Lito was once the chauffeur for a real historical figure, former Philippine President Corazon “Cory” Aquino. Aquino’s husband was an ex-senator who was slain in 1983 for opposing the Marcos dictatorship. Three years later, she was catapulted to power once the Marcoses had been ousted. At the heart of the book is a long drive: Lito recounts a time when Aquino, retired and very ill, enlisted him to take her to Baguio, a city nestled in the Cordillera mountains. Lito suspects he is driving Aquino to a clandestine meeting during which she planned to forgive her long-standing adversary, Imelda Marcos. In his missives, Lito, an autodidact well versed in history, grapples with his role in facilitating what he perceives as a morally ambiguous mission. He believes the Marcoses have done the country wrong and Aquino would err by pardoning the former first lady. At the same time, he thinks that forgiveness on Aquino’s part would be personally transcendent and cathartic. Forgiveness, he muses, is an “amazing quality that makes [Filipinos] so warm and openhearted, but also allows us to be abused, to be tricked, to be hurt, over and over again.” The meeting between the two women never took place in real life. But through this imagined encounter, Lito contemplates his own failings, especially toward his son. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Lito is not just questioning the morality of Aquino’s mission; he is also wondering whether he is worthy of his son’s forgiveness and hoping for his own redemption. Go is a master storyteller who seamlessly threads Lito’s life story with the country’s history. Yet he sometimes stretches the limits of our credulity. Though Lito describes himself as a “poor, bumbling, bald high school dropout,” he casually uses words such as “synecdoche” and recites from memory verses penned by a 19th-century Jesuit poet. And in using Aquino as the lens for reflecting on forgiveness, Go fails to acknowledge Aquino’s ambivalent legacy. In Go’s rendering, Aquino is a saintly woman seeking grace, but in real life, she was a more complex figure: She was both a democratic icon and heir to a vast sugar cane plantation whose family had resisted land redistribution. She also endorsed a brutal counterinsurgency campaign during which armed vigilantes terrorized communities believed to be sympathetic to communist rebels.

Imelda Marcos attends a rally in Manila on Jan. 1, 1986, prior to the "snap elections" called by her husband. She campaigned hard for her husband prior to the "People's Power" revolution that saw Marcos ousted as president.

Go’s novel lets the Marcoses off too easily as well, overlooking their role in rewriting history and obscuring their wrongs. Instead, it puts the onus on Filipinos for choosing to move forward instead of dwelling on long-ago sins. This, Lito writes, is “a testament to the indomitable will of the human spirit to move on.” At the same time, he recognizes that forgetting is not forgiving, that “it’s probably better to forgive without forgetting,” if only to prevent a repeat of the past.

Lito views forgetting as the survivors’ crutch, a balm for easing the trauma of war, colonization, foreign occupation, and dictatorship. He lists what has been widely forgotten, including the murderous rampages of U.S. troops that colonized the Philippines at the turn of the 20th century and the U.S. bombardment that, alongside massacres by retreating Japanese troops, devastated Manila during World War II. Lito understands why Filipinos celebrated the Americans as liberators after that war and why the Marcoses have been welcomed back to the country they had plundered.

Yet imperial overlords and Filipino strongmen have evaded accountability not just because their victims have chosen to forget. They have also used their power to hack public memory, elude justice, and silence dissent.

The Marcos family has invested in mythmaking since the late 1950s, when Ferdinand Sr. won a seat in Congress as a decorated veteran of World War II. Late into his presidency, it was reported that he had faked or fraudulently acquired his war medals, but by then, he had projected himself as a nationalist strongman and leader of the global south—and his increasingly abusive and unpopular regime was propped up by the United States.

In the late 1980s, Ferdinand Sr. financed unsuccessful coups against the Aquino government. After he died in 1989, the Marcos family, despite facing trials, slowly rebuilt its electoral base. It leveraged its resources and political networks, beginning in its traditional strongholds—Ilocos Norte, Ferdinand Sr.’s home province in the north, and Leyte, Imelda’s home province in the central Philippines.

By 2010, Ferdinand Jr., known as Bongbong, had served two terms as a district representative and four terms as governor before being elected as a senator. In 2016, he narrowly missed becoming vice president, only to win the presidency by a landslide six years later.

The Marcos family’s political resurrection was buttressed by the narrative its members cultivated of their rise, fall, and imminent resurrection. They portrayed the dictatorship as a golden age and cast themselves as hapless victims unjustly ousted by elite families such as the Aquinos. In glossy magazines, talk shows, and social media—especially Facebook—the attractive second- and third-generation Marcoses became glamorized and normalized even as the Marcos cases languished in compromised courts. Once social pariahs, they were again hobnobbing with socialites and celebrities.

The crackdown on independent media and the opposition by the populist Rodrigo Duterte, a fan of the late dictator elected president in 2016, shushed criticism of the family and eased its reentry to the presidency. Today, a largely defanged press extolls Ferdinand Jr.’s leadership while Marcos followers deluge Philippine social media with positivity and inanity, filming TikTok dance challenges started by Rep. Sandro Marcos, one of Bongbong’s sons, and reposting nostalgic videos by Bongbong’s sister Sen. Imee Marcos on the glories of the first Marcos era.

Paintings of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos are lowered from the balcony of Malacanang Palace in Manila on Feb. 25, 1986, by protestors loyal to Corazon Aquino, following the People's Power revolution.

Yet memory—and trauma—cannot be completely erased. Some Filipinos have yet to forgive or forget, and I thought of them while reading Go’s novel. One such person is Jose Duran, a photojournalist whom I first met when we were both working as journalists after Marcos’s fall. When Duran, now 70, was an aspiring 25-year-old painter studying at the University of the Philippines, he was deeply involved in the anti-Marcos underground. One night in 1978, intoxicated soldiers with assault rifles stormed his residence. This intrusion came on the heels of an election in which Imelda Marcos had led a slate of candidates to win seats in a newly created parliament. Marcos and her running mates triumphed over former Sen. Benigno Aquino, Corazon’s husband—then languishing in jail on political charges—and candidates from both the moderate and radical opposition. The election, tarnished by accusations of fraud, sparked protests. The regime’s response was a sweeping military crackdown, with many radicals, including Duran, imprisoned. Duran was brought to the headquarters of the Military Intelligence and Security Group, notorious for the regime’s most brutal interrogators. There, he endured a week of nightly interrogations, where his unyielding silence prompted his captors to wind electric wires around his thumbs. The wires, connected to a field phone, sent shockwaves through his body with each crank. At times, the torturers would run wires across his forehead and face while amplifying the phone’s current. They played a game of Russian roulette with a gun pointed at his head. When forced to ingest excrement from a toilet bowl, Duran implored, “I can’t; just beat me up instead.” The interrogators obliged, their fists raining down on his abdomen, ribs, and head. “They used me as a plaything, taking pleasure from my pain,” Duran reflected from his home in Long Island, where I visited him in August. (He immigrated to the United States in 2006.) Following his release from prison, Duran and three other detainees testified in a 1978 court-martial. Although the officers who tormented them were initially discharged and sentenced to hard labor, two of them returned to service within a year, and were accused shortly thereafter of once more mistreating detained students. After the regime fell in 1986, Duran became a lead plaintiff in lawsuits filed in Hawaii by some 10,000 victims of Marcos’s human rights abuses. In 1992, he stood proudly before a Honolulu court, offering evidence of the regime’s excesses and feeling a profound sense of relief on recounting his experiences. The court awarded the victims $2 billion from the Marcos estate. However, the Marcos family declined to pay, leaving the victims’ legal team to spend the next 30 years tracking their assets globally, a search that is ongoing. During a friend’s wedding some 20 years ago, Duran unexpectedly found himself in the presence of one of his former tormentors, who was then a general. Approaching the man, Duran was inclined to think the past is past, and that maybe reconciliation would be possible. As their eyes met, Duran perceived a flicker of recognition, but the general promptly summoned his aide and exited. Perhaps, Duran mused to me in his living room, he could find the grace to forgive the general. What about the Marcoses? “Unless they seek forgiveness, it’s hard to forgive someone who shows no remorse,” he said. “They stole money; they made us suffer. We need justice.”

Imelda Marcos poses for a fashion shoot to launch her own line of accessories called "The Imelda Collection" at a posh hotel in Manila on Nov. 6, 2006. Bullit Marquez/AP