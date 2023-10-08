The World Bank’s Big Week

This week, observers are paying close attention to the World Bank as it holds its annual autumn meetings with the International Monetary Fund in Marrakech. The nearly 80-year-old institution hopes to reach an agreement on a major plan for reform—which would include scaling up its operations and prioritizing climate change goals.

This week, observers are paying close attention to the World Bank as it holds its annual autumn meetings with the International Monetary Fund in Marrakech. The nearly 80-year-old institution hopes to reach an agreement on a major plan for reform—which would include scaling up its operations and prioritizing climate change goals.

For critics, reform is long overdue. This edition of Flash Points considers, among other things, the bank’s funding model, governance culture, and track record on poverty alleviation, to examine the challenges that the institution is facing and how to fix it.

Then-World Bank Group President David Malpass speaks at a briefing during the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings in Washington on April 13.

Poverty alleviation in the economically weakest parts of the world will require giving the poor a real seat at the table—which the World Bank has never done, FP’s Howard W. French writes.

The silhouette of a person operating hand-held machinery in a rice paddy.

International finance needs a new playbook for crisis as the bank convenes for its annual meetings, Anastasia Moran writes.

Ajay Banga, the United States’ candidate to head the World Bank, speaks during an interview in Nairobi on March 8.

The organization will have to tackle a growing range of issues with a shrinking capital base, Zainab Usman writes.

The United States’ candidate to head the World Bank, Ajay Banga, visits an electricity plant financed by the World Bank in Yopougon, Ivory Coast, on March 7.

The development bank doesn’t have enough money to achieve its goals—unless it gets more creative with its balance sheet, Devesh Kapur writes.

An illustration shows the Statue of Liberty holding a torch with other hands alongside hers as she lifts the flame, also resembling laurel, into place on the edge of the United Nations laurel logo.

Gordon Brown considers how the United States can rejuvenate the global institutions it created.