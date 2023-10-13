Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

‘We’re Just Not Able to Function Right Now’

Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Kim on a dysfunctional Congress amid two wars in Europe and the Middle East.

By , the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
No audio? Hover over the video player, and tap the Click to Unmute button.

Already an FP Subscriber?

On-demand recordings of FP Live conversations are available to FP subscribers.

Israel-Hamas War

News, analysis, and background on the ongoing conflict.

More on this topic

As U.S. allies on two different continents find themselves locked in war, House Republicans have failed to elect a new speaker all week. Meanwhile, a deadline looms next month for a government shutdown, and crucial ambassador positions remain unfilled. How is a dysfunctional Congress impacting Washington’s foreign policy?

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Read More On Democracy | Foreign & Public Diplomacy | Gaza | Israel | Palestine

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .

Read More

Demonstrators carry Israeli flags and a large sign that reads "New York Stands With Israel."
Demonstrators carry Israeli flags and a large sign that reads "New York Stands With Israel."

The Peril in Declaring ‘I Stand With Israel’

Such sentiments stymie discussion of the harder questions around Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Argument
Howard W. French
People take part in a rally to show their support for Palestinians and opposition to Israel’s military operations in Gaza in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 10.
People take part in a rally to show their support for Palestinians and opposition to Israel’s military operations in Gaza in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 10.

Why Chile’s Response to the Israel-Hamas War Stands Out

The country is home to the largest Palestinian diaspora outside of the Middle East.

Latin America Brief
Catherine Osborn
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a news conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (not seen) following their meeting in Ramallah, West Bank.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a news conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (not seen) following their meeting in Ramallah, West Bank.

Modi’s Comments on Israel-Gaza War Signal Shift

Forthrightly expressing solidarity with Israel, India steps away from a long-held approach toward the Palestinians.

Analysis
Sumit Ganguly, Nicolas Blarel

latest

Israel Orders Mass Evacuation of Northern Gaza

Vengeance Is Not a Policy

The Future of European Integration Hinges on Poland

Israel Prepares for Block-by-Block Warfare in Gaza

‘We’re Just Not Able to Function Right Now’
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    Why the Israeli Hostages Face Grim Prospects
  2. 2
    Vengeance Is Not a Policy
  3. 3
    What Israeli Intelligence Got Wrong About Hamas
  4. 4
    Why the Oslo Peace Process Failed
  5. 5
    The Geopolitics of Palestine, Explained
  6. 6
    Has Washington’s Middle East Policy Failed?

More from Foreign Policy

A photo collage illustration shows U.S. political figures plotted on a foreign-policy spectrum from most assertive to least. From left: Dick Cheney, Nikki Haley, Joe Biden, George H.W. Bush, Ron Desantis, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Bernie Sanders.
A photo collage illustration shows U.S. political figures plotted on a foreign-policy spectrum from most assertive to least. From left: Dick Cheney, Nikki Haley, Joe Biden, George H.W. Bush, Ron Desantis, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Bernie Sanders.

The Scrambled Spectrum of U.S. Foreign-Policy Thinking

Presidents, officials, and candidates tend to fall into six camps that don’t follow party lines.

A girl touches a photograph of her relative on the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war in Kyiv.
A girl touches a photograph of her relative on the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war in Kyiv.

What Does Victory Look Like in Ukraine?

Ukrainians differ on what would keep their nation safe from Russia.

A man is seen in profile standing several yards away from a prison.
A man is seen in profile standing several yards away from a prison.

The Biden Administration Is Dangerously Downplaying the Global Terrorism Threat

Today, there are more terror groups in existence, in more countries around the world, and with more territory under their control than ever before.

Then-Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez arrives for a closed-door briefing by intelligence officials at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Then-Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez arrives for a closed-door briefing by intelligence officials at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Blue Hawk Down

Sen. Bob Menendez’s indictment will shape the future of Congress’s foreign policy.

Trending

  1. The Geopolitics of Palestine, Explained
    Explainer
    Allison Meakem

  2. The Peril in Declaring ‘I Stand With Israel’
    Argument
    Howard W. French

  3. Modi’s Comments on Israel-Gaza War Signal Shift
    Analysis
    Sumit Ganguly, Nicolas Blarel

  4. Vengeance Is Not a Policy
    Argument
    Ian S. Lustick

  5. Hamas’s Strategy of Failure
    Analysis
    Daniel Byman