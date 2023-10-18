What Can the U.N. Do Now?

When Foreign Policy sat down with the new president of the United Nations General Assembly, the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel five days earlier and its ramifications had shaken the institution to its core. Yet amid the gloom, General Assembly President Dennis Francis was an island of tranquility. A seasoned diplomat from Trinidad and Tobago, he is the first from his country to become the president of the 193-member assembly that is at the heart of the U.N. system.