The Israel-Hamas War Reverberates Around the World
Here’s how the conflict has affected countries including the U.S., China, and Russia.
The latest Israel-Hamas war has already sent shockwaves through the Middle East and beyond. Clashes have flared along Israel’s border with Lebanon; U.S. President Joe Biden has made urgent pleas for a major U.S. aid package to Israel; Russia has been able to wage its war in Ukraine with less global scrutiny.
This edition of Flash Points considers how the war has affected—and may continue to affect—countries around the world, as well as the global order itself.
The Israel-Hamas War Is Testing China’s Diplomatic Strategy
Beijing’s “pro-Palestinian neutrality” could help in mediating the conflict, Lili Pike writes.
Where Does Russia Stand on the Israel-Hamas War?
Moscow may temporarily profit from the West’s focus on the Middle East, but navigating its ties in the region will be tricky, Hanna Notte writes.
The End of Biden’s Middle East Mirage
The administration’s regional security concept has collapsed, Matthew Duss writes. Does the president know it?
Lebanon Knows It Is on the Edge of the Abyss
The war in Gaza could soon spread to a country that can’t afford it in any way, FP’s Anchal Vohra writes.
Modi’s Comments on Israel-Gaza War Signal Shift
Forthrightly expressing solidarity with Israel, India steps away from a long-held approach toward the Palestinians, FP’s Sumit Ganguly and Nicolas Blarel write.
Chloe Hadavas is an associate editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @Hadavas
