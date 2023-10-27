What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of Oct. 21: Venezuela holds a primary, Sweden’s NATO membership makes progress, and the U.S. House chooses a new speaker.
All eyes are on the Middle East. Have you been following the week’s headlines in other regions, too?
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Who won Venezuela’s opposition presidential primary on Sunday?
The veteran lawmaker’s opposition primary win gained more legitimacy following last week’s sanctions-relief-for-elections framework agreement between the United States, the Maduro government, and an opposition coalition, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes in Latin America Brief.
2. What step did Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan take on Monday to move Sweden’s NATO membership bid forward?
Sinan Ciddi wrote in June that NATO had no choice but to wait for Turkey to come around to Sweden’s accession. It seems that time may have finally arrived.
3. China announced the replacement of which high-level official on Tuesday?
Despite the formal announcement on Tuesday, Li Shangfu has been out of public view for almost two months. FP’s James Palmer reported on his disappearance in China Brief in September.
4. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted on Tuesday that, thanks to gains made during Kyiv’s recent counteroffensive, which element of the Russian military was no longer safe to operate in Ukrainian territory?
Analysis of Ukraine’s counteroffensive has focused too much on the land war with Russia, argue Oz Katerji and Vladislav Davidzon. But Ukraine has made progress in Crimea and the Black Sea.
5. The United Nations warned on Wednesday that it would soon be forced to halt aid operations to Gaza for what reason?
Dozens of aid trucks carrying essential supplies have entered the war-torn enclave since Saturday, but Israel has blocked fuel from entering the strip, FP’s Alexandra Sharp reports in World Brief.
6. On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives elected its new speaker. Who is it?
Johnson is a supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump and rejected the results of the 2020 presidential election, FP’s Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch write in Situation Report.
7. The leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces met on Thursday in which country to resume talks?
The talks in Jeddah come more than six months after the initial outburst of fighting in Khartoum, which has since spread across the country and taken more than 9,000 lives, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi reports in Africa Brief.
8. On Friday, which service was reported to be cut off in Gaza amid heavy bombardment?
The interruption to service comes ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive into Gaza. Uri Bar-Joseph and Avner Cohen recently wrote that such a move could result in greater, deadlier escalation.
9. The world’s oldest dog, Bobi, died in Portugal earlier this week. How old was he?
Bobi was born in 1992, when his owner was just 8 years old, The Associated Press reports.
10. After taking 140 years to complete an official dictionary of its national language, which country learned that large chunks of the volume are now out of date?
The project began in 1883 and now needs an update to include modern words, the Guardian reports.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
