Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

The U.S. Budget Deficit Has Rocketed. Does It Matter?

Germany and Britain have lower shortfalls, but their economies aren’t better off.

By , a columnist at Foreign Policy and director of the European Institute at Columbia University. Sign up for Adam’s Chartbook newsletter here, and , a deputy editor at Foreign Policy.
The silhouette of a person is seen against a safety door and grafitti in front of a shuttered business. Wood and construction fencing are seen in the foreground.
The silhouette of a person is seen against a safety door and grafitti in front of a shuttered business. Wood and construction fencing are seen in the foreground.
A person walks in front of a shuttered business in New York City on Jan. 24. Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress via Getty Images

The U.S. federal government’s budget deficit expanded to about $2 trillion in 2023—roughly double what it was in 2022. And there are growing signs that the deficit is acting as a drag on the economy as a whole. The interest on a 10-year bond has risen a full percentage point in the past three months, reflecting an assessment by investors that the long-term outlook for the economy merits some concern.

Adam Tooze is a columnist at Foreign Policy and a history professor and the director of the European Institute at Columbia University. He is the author of Chartbook, a newsletter on economics, geopolitics, and history. Twitter: @adam_tooze

Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi

Read More On Economics | Europe | U.S. Federal Budgets & Deficits | United States

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .

Read More

A member of the Ukrainian special forces is seen in silhouette as a gas station burns after Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv on March 30, 2022, during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A member of the Ukrainian special forces is seen in silhouette as a gas station burns after Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv on March 30, 2022, during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Fiona Hill: Ukraine’s Fate Now Linked to the Middle East’s

The former White House Russia expert on Biden’s speech linking the two wars—and how Putin might cash in.

Insider
Ravi Agrawal
A man waves a Romanian flag next to soldiers from the regimental guard University Square in Bucharest on December 21, 2011.
A man waves a Romanian flag next to soldiers from the regimental guard University Square in Bucharest on December 21, 2011.

Romania Is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

The country is increasingly important to the world—and increasingly unstable.

Analysis
Maximilian Hess
A captain in full uniform and hat uses a cell phone to take a photo during a ceremony to name a Rosneft oil tanker in Russia. A large ship and scaffolding extends behind him as people walk in the distance at the port.
A captain in full uniform and hat uses a cell phone to take a photo during a ceremony to name a Rosneft oil tanker in Russia. A large ship and scaffolding extends behind him as people walk in the distance at the port.

How Russia Evaded the Oil Price Cap

The idea worked well until the Kremlin adapted, which is the usual fate of sanctions.

Analysis
Agathe Demarais

latest

U.S. Strikes Targets in Syria as Israel-Hamas War Escalates

The U.S. Budget Deficit Has Rocketed. Does It Matter?

‘We Will Never Forgive Netanyahu for What He Did to Us’

What in the World?

Fiona Hill: Ukraine’s Fate Now Linked to the Middle East’s
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    America Is a Root Cause of Israel and Palestine’s Latest War
  2. 2
    Li Keqiang Lived and Died in Xi Jinping’s Shadow
  3. 3
    How Many Wars Can America Fight at the Same Time?
  4. 4
    Saudi Arabia Is Mysteriously Absent in the Israel-Hamas War
  5. 5
    ‘We Will Never Forgive Netanyahu for What He Did to Us’
  6. 6
    The Best Books for Understanding the Israel-Hamas War

More from Foreign Policy

A satellite image shows smoke billowing from the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet after a Ukrainian missile strike in Sevastopol, Crimea.
A satellite image shows smoke billowing from the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet after a Ukrainian missile strike in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Is More Successful Than You Think

The focus on the stalled land war obscures major successes in Crimea and the Black Sea.

Aid convoy trucks are seen waiting to cross at Gaza's Rafah border on Oct. 17, 2023 in North Sinai, Egypt.
Aid convoy trucks are seen waiting to cross at Gaza's Rafah border on Oct. 17, 2023 in North Sinai, Egypt.

Why Egypt Won’t Open Its Border With Gaza

Concerns about a refugee crisis, financial strains, permanent displacement, and possible militancy in Sinai worry leaders in Cairo.

Palestinians run across a dusty landscape through a breach in a high wire fence topped with barbed wire on the Israel-Gaza border.
Palestinians run across a dusty landscape through a breach in a high wire fence topped with barbed wire on the Israel-Gaza border.

How Israel’s Spies Failed—and Why Escalation Could Be Catastrophic

The culture of intelligence agencies paved the way for disaster. Regional war could revive the nuclear specter that haunted the world in 1973.  

Activists of the Dal Khalsa Sikh organization, a pro-Khalistan group, stage a demonstration at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sept. 29, 2023.
Activists of the Dal Khalsa Sikh organization, a pro-Khalistan group, stage a demonstration at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sept. 29, 2023.

India’s Spat With Canada Is a Win-Win Situation for Modi

By painting Sikh separatists as a bigger security threat than they are, the BJP government can mobilize its base in advance of the 2024 election.

Trending

  1. ‘We Will Never Forgive Netanyahu for What He Did to Us’
    Q&A
    Tal Alroy

  2. Romania Is at a Dangerous Tipping Point
    Analysis
    Maximilian Hess

  3. Saudi Arabia Is Mysteriously Absent in the Israel-Hamas War
    Analysis
    Steven A. Cook

  4. How Many Wars Can America Fight at the Same Time?
    It's Debatable
    Emma Ashford, Matthew Kroenig

  5. Fiona Hill: Ukraine’s Fate Now Linked to the Middle East’s
    Insider
    Ravi Agrawal