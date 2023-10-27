Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

Fiona Hill: Ukraine’s Fate Now Linked to the Middle East’s

The former White House Russia expert on Biden’s speech linking the two wars—and how Putin might cash in.

By , the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
No audio? Hover over the video player, and tap the Click to Unmute button.

Already an FP Subscriber?

On-demand recordings of FP Live conversations are available to FP subscribers.

As Israel weighs a possible ground offensive in Gaza, there are valid reasons to worry about new fronts in the war—and a wider conflict—in the Middle East. And as the United States expends time, money, arms, and political capital on containing that crisis, it gives actors in other arenas an opportunity to further their own ends. Chief among those actors must be Russian President Vladimir Putin, who celebrated his birthday on Oct. 7, right as Hamas launched its brutal and shocking assault on Israel.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Read More On Gaza | Israel | Military | Russia | Ukraine | War

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .

Read More

Bursts of light fly over a city skyline at night, showing the path of a missile fired from Israel's Iron Dome air-defense system as it intercepts another missile.
Bursts of light fly over a city skyline at night, showing the path of a missile fired from Israel's Iron Dome air-defense system as it intercepts another missile.

U.S. to Bolster Israel’s Missile Defenses

The Iron Dome may not be so ironclad if Hezbollah joins the war.

Report
Anusha Rathi
Abed al-Hafeez Nofal, the Palestinian ambassador to Russia, and exiled Hamas deputy leader Mousa Abu Marzook give a press conference along with other representatives of Palestinian political parties and movements in Moscow on Jan. 17, 2017.
Abed al-Hafeez Nofal, the Palestinian ambassador to Russia, and exiled Hamas deputy leader Mousa Abu Marzook give a press conference along with other representatives of Palestinian political parties and movements in Moscow on Jan. 17, 2017.

Where Does Russia Stand on the Israel-Hamas War?

Moscow may temporarily profit from the West’s focus on the Middle East, but navigating its ties in the region will be tricky.

Analysis
Hanna Notte
Palestine-israel-conflict-history-books-foreign-policy-homepage
Palestine-israel-conflict-history-books-foreign-policy-homepage

The Best Books for Understanding the Israel-Hamas War

Ten reads that offer insight into the origins of today’s conflict—and what may come next.

Review
FP Staff, FP Contributors

latest

U.S. Strikes Targets in Syria as Israel-Hamas War Escalates

The U.S. Budget Deficit Has Rocketed. Does It Matter?

‘We Will Never Forgive Netanyahu for What He Did to Us’

What in the World?

Fiona Hill: Ukraine’s Fate Now Linked to the Middle East’s
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    Li Keqiang Lived and Died in Xi Jinping’s Shadow
  2. 2
    America Is a Root Cause of Israel and Palestine’s Latest War
  3. 3
    The Best Books for Understanding the Israel-Hamas War
  4. 4
    ‘We Will Never Forgive Netanyahu for What He Did to Us’
  5. 5
    U.S. Strikes Targets in Syria as Israel-Hamas War Escalates
  6. 6
    Saudi Arabia Is Mysteriously Absent in the Israel-Hamas War

More from Foreign Policy

A satellite image shows smoke billowing from the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet after a Ukrainian missile strike in Sevastopol, Crimea.
A satellite image shows smoke billowing from the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet after a Ukrainian missile strike in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Is More Successful Than You Think

The focus on the stalled land war obscures major successes in Crimea and the Black Sea.

Aid convoy trucks are seen waiting to cross at Gaza's Rafah border on Oct. 17, 2023 in North Sinai, Egypt.
Aid convoy trucks are seen waiting to cross at Gaza's Rafah border on Oct. 17, 2023 in North Sinai, Egypt.

Why Egypt Won’t Open Its Border With Gaza

Concerns about a refugee crisis, financial strains, permanent displacement, and possible militancy in Sinai worry leaders in Cairo.

Palestinians run across a dusty landscape through a breach in a high wire fence topped with barbed wire on the Israel-Gaza border.
Palestinians run across a dusty landscape through a breach in a high wire fence topped with barbed wire on the Israel-Gaza border.

How Israel’s Spies Failed—and Why Escalation Could Be Catastrophic

The culture of intelligence agencies paved the way for disaster. Regional war could revive the nuclear specter that haunted the world in 1973.  

Activists of the Dal Khalsa Sikh organization, a pro-Khalistan group, stage a demonstration at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sept. 29, 2023.
Activists of the Dal Khalsa Sikh organization, a pro-Khalistan group, stage a demonstration at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sept. 29, 2023.

India’s Spat With Canada Is a Win-Win Situation for Modi

By painting Sikh separatists as a bigger security threat than they are, the BJP government can mobilize its base in advance of the 2024 election.

Trending

  1. ‘We Will Never Forgive Netanyahu for What He Did to Us’
    Q&A
    Tal Alroy

  2. Romania Is at a Dangerous Tipping Point
    Analysis
    Maximilian Hess

  3. Saudi Arabia Is Mysteriously Absent in the Israel-Hamas War
    Analysis
    Steven A. Cook

  4. How Many Wars Can America Fight at the Same Time?
    It's Debatable
    Emma Ashford, Matthew Kroenig

  5. Li Keqiang Lived and Died in Xi Jinping’s Shadow
    Obituary
    James Palmer