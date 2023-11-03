Will There Be a Wider War in the Middle East?
How Lebanon, Iran, Egypt, Qatar, and other countries in the region are watching Israel’s war on Hamas.
As Israel continues its war on Hamas, and as the number of civilian casualties in Gaza rises, neighboring countries are on edge. From Israel’s north, in Lebanon, the militant Islamist group Hezbollah has already launched a small number of rocket attacks, with “all options” on the table, according to a speech by the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, on Friday. To the east, there’s Iran, which backs Hezbollah and also Hamas, and has been making ominous public statements against Israel. South of Israel, beyond Saudi Arabia, there’s Yemen: Evidence indicates that Houthi rebels there may have been responsible for an intercepted missile attack headed toward Israel. And meanwhile, to Israel’s southwest, there’s Egypt, which is worried about a potential influx of Palestinian refugees.
Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports
More from Foreign Policy
Saudi Arabia Is Mysteriously Absent in the Israel-Hamas War
Mohammed bin Salman has pitched the kingdom as the most influential country in the Middle East, yet he has dropped the ball on actual diplomacy.
The Best Books for Understanding the Israel-Hamas War
Ten reads that offer insight into the origins of today’s conflict—and what may come next.
‘We Will Never Forgive Netanyahu for What He Did to Us’
Israeli journalist and Hamas attack survivor Amir Tibon on how his community is coping.
How Many Wars Can America Fight at the Same Time?
The country’s adversaries around the world may sense Washington is stretched too thin.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.