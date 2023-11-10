Insider

Is the United Nations Worth the Price?

The world body isn’t perfect—but you get what you pay for.

By , a deputy editor at Foreign Policy, and , a columnist at Foreign Policy and director of the European Institute at Columbia University. Sign up for Adam’s Chartbook newsletter here.
The annual budget for the core operations of the United Nations in New York is approximately $3.4 billion. But its operations obviously extend around the world, especially at times of crisis—such as now in the Middle East. Financing such expanded duties becomes another perennial challenge the U.N. is obliged to solve.

