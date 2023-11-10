Is the United Nations Worth the Price?
The world body isn’t perfect—but you get what you pay for.
The annual budget for the core operations of the United Nations in New York is approximately $3.4 billion. But its operations obviously extend around the world, especially at times of crisis—such as now in the Middle East. Financing such expanded duties becomes another perennial challenge the U.N. is obliged to solve.
Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi
Adam Tooze is a columnist at Foreign Policy and a history professor and the director of the European Institute at Columbia University. He is the author of Chartbook, a newsletter on economics, geopolitics, and history. Twitter: @adam_tooze
More from Foreign Policy
Ehud Barak on Israel’s Next Steps
The former Israeli army chief and prime minister says: “We will probably lose the support of public opinion in many parts of the free world.”
The Israel-Hamas War Has Entered a ‘New Phase.’ Here’s What to Expect.
As Israel shifts from an air-only approach to one involving its ground forces in Gaza, it will face new challenges and dilemmas.
I Worked With Netanyahu. It’s Time for Him to Step Down.
A former U.S. ambassador to Israel on why Bibi has lost his mandate—and the confidence of his country’s closest allies.
What Happens to Gaza After the War?
A set of grim scenarios emerge for the enclave’s Palestinian residents.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.