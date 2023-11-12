Gaza’s Best Chance at Peace

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its second month and settler violence surges in the West Bank, a meaningful cease-fire—let alone a comprehensive peace—seems far off. But as Foreign Policy’s recent coverage has shown, there may still be hope for ending the region’s cycle of violence.

This edition of Flash Points considers the prospect of peace and what form it might take, offering a range of strategies for how Israeli and Palestinian leaders, regional actors, and Western diplomats can finally address the root causes of the conflict.—Chloe Hadavas

A group of protesters stand on a street at nighttime, many of them holding signs and chanting. In the foreground, a woman with brown hair dyed with purple streaks sobs as another demonstrator hugs her. The crying woman holds a hand-painted sign that says "Israelis for ceasefire now."

A wounded activist movement tries to come to terms with war, Etan Nechin reports.

Rubble cleared in Gaza after Israeli airstrike in Israel-Hamas war.

For Israel and Palestine, the only way to break the cycle of violence is to understand the difference between justice and vengeance, Yousef Munayyer writes.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (C) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) attend a meeting, in Doha on Oct. 13.

Bringing together Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to administer postwar Gaza could weaken Iranian and Russian regional influence, Jason Pack writes.

Caretaker Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks on the phone ahead of an interview.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s tentative proposal needs Western backers, Justin Ling writes.

A young girl is silhouetted as she stands behind the metal mesh that covered the window of a building that was hit by Israeli bombardment in the southern Gaza. In front of her is a scene of destruction with the rubble of crumbled buildings and an excavator sifting through the piles.

A set of grim scenarios emerge for the enclave’s Palestinian residents, FP’s Amy Mackinnon writes.