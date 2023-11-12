Flash Points
Gaza’s Best Chance at Peace

Strategies for breaking the cycle of violence for Israelis and Palestinians.

By , an associate editor at Foreign Policy.
Israeli battle tank units regroup near the border of Gaza, in the southern part of Israel, on Oct. 14. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its second month and settler violence surges in the West Bank, a meaningful cease-fire—let alone a comprehensive peace—seems far off. But as Foreign Policy’s recent coverage has shown, there may still be hope for ending the region’s cycle of violence.

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its second month and settler violence surges in the West Bank, a meaningful cease-fire—let alone a comprehensive peace—seems far off. But as Foreign Policy’s recent coverage has shown, there may still be hope for ending the region’s cycle of violence.

This edition of Flash Points considers the prospect of peace and what form it might take, offering a range of strategies for how Israeli and Palestinian leaders, regional actors, and Western diplomats can finally address the root causes of the conflict.—Chloe Hadavas

Left-wing Israeli activists hold placards and chant slogans during a demonstration calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv on Nov. 4. Ahmad GharabiI / AFP

Israelis Struggle to Imagine a Possible Peace

A wounded activist movement tries to come to terms with war, Etan Nechin reports.

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 4 in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. Getty Images

Can Our Leaders Avoid the Terrorism Trap?

For Israel and Palestine, the only way to break the cycle of violence is to understand the difference between justice and vengeance, Yousef Munayyer writes.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (C) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) attend a meeting, in Doha on Oct. 13. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Road to Middle East Peace Runs Through Doha

Bringing together Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to administer postwar Gaza could weaken Iranian and Russian regional influence, Jason Pack writes.

Caretaker Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks on the phone ahead of an interview at his office in Beirut on Oct. 30. Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images

Lebanon’s Half-Formed Peace Plan May Be Gaza’s Best Chance

Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s tentative proposal needs Western backers, Justin Ling writes.

A girl stands behind the metal window covering of a building hit by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 31. Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

What Happens to Gaza After the War?

A set of grim scenarios emerge for the enclave’s Palestinian residents, FP’s Amy Mackinnon writes.

Chloe Hadavas is an associate editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @Hadavas

