Gaza’s Best Chance at Peace
Strategies for breaking the cycle of violence for Israelis and Palestinians.
As the Israel-Hamas war enters its second month and settler violence surges in the West Bank, a meaningful cease-fire—let alone a comprehensive peace—seems far off. But as Foreign Policy’s recent coverage has shown, there may still be hope for ending the region’s cycle of violence.
This edition of Flash Points considers the prospect of peace and what form it might take, offering a range of strategies for how Israeli and Palestinian leaders, regional actors, and Western diplomats can finally address the root causes of the conflict.—Chloe Hadavas
Israelis Struggle to Imagine a Possible Peace
A wounded activist movement tries to come to terms with war, Etan Nechin reports.
Can Our Leaders Avoid the Terrorism Trap?
For Israel and Palestine, the only way to break the cycle of violence is to understand the difference between justice and vengeance, Yousef Munayyer writes.
The Road to Middle East Peace Runs Through Doha
Bringing together Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to administer postwar Gaza could weaken Iranian and Russian regional influence, Jason Pack writes.
Lebanon’s Half-Formed Peace Plan May Be Gaza’s Best Chance
Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s tentative proposal needs Western backers, Justin Ling writes.
What Happens to Gaza After the War?
A set of grim scenarios emerge for the enclave’s Palestinian residents, FP’s Amy Mackinnon writes.
Chloe Hadavas is an associate editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @Hadavas
