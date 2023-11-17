Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

The Biden-Xi Meeting: Did the White House Get More Than It Gave?

How Washington traded a high-profile meeting for real commitments from Beijing.

By , the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
No audio? Hover over the video player, and tap the Click to Unmute button.

Already an FP Subscriber?

On-demand recordings of FP Live conversations are available to FP subscribers.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the United States in six years this week, striking agreements with U.S. President Joe Biden that include resuming military communications and stopping the flow of chemicals that go into manufacturing fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug. While the White House seemed to gain important concessions from the Chinese delegation, the moves also helped stabilize the U.S.-China relationship—for now—giving Xi room to focus on improving his country’s economy.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Read More On China | Foreign & Public Diplomacy | Military | United States

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .

Read More

An illustrations shows overlapping arrows and pie charts atop an image of container ships in an ocean seen from above.
An illustrations shows overlapping arrows and pie charts atop an image of container ships in an ocean seen from above.

How China and the U.S. Are Competing on Trade

Biden’s long-awaited meeting with Xi is a reminder of how most big economies are inextricably tied to both Washington and Beijing.

Infographic
Alexandra Sharp, Olatunji Osho-Williams
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping smile and shake hands near a car
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping smile and shake hands near a car

Biden and Xi Try the Personal Touch

Does face-to-face diplomacy ever change anything?

Report
Robbie Gramer
The USS Nimitz and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and South Korean Navy warships sail in formation during a joint naval exercise off the South Korean coast.
The USS Nimitz and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and South Korean Navy warships sail in formation during a joint naval exercise off the South Korean coast.

America Is a Heartbeat Away From a War It Could Lose

Global war is neither a theoretical contingency nor the fever dream of hawks and militarists.

Shadow Government
A. Wess Mitchell

latest

U.N. Suspends Aid Shipments Into Gaza

Rishi Sunak Goes Back to the Future

The Biden-Xi Meeting: Did the White House Get More Than It Gave?

How China and the U.S. Are Competing on Trade

What in the World?
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    Mexico Could Spoil New U.S.-China Fentanyl Plan
  2. 2
    Where Is the West’s Moral Courage on Israel?
  3. 3
    America Is a Heartbeat Away From a War It Could Lose

More from Foreign Policy

Media delegates watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, shown on a TV screen, address the Arab League summit in Jeddah.
Media delegates watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, shown on a TV screen, address the Arab League summit in Jeddah.

The World Won’t Be the Same After the Israel-Hamas War

The Middle East’s latest war will have widespread geopolitical effects.

A photo collage illustration shows Russian President Vladamir Putin walking with a shadow cast before him on a red field. In front of him is the crown of a Russian tsar and a Soviet-era statue with hammer, sickle, and star.
A photo collage illustration shows Russian President Vladamir Putin walking with a shadow cast before him on a red field. In front of him is the crown of a Russian tsar and a Soviet-era statue with hammer, sickle, and star.

The Inevitable Fall of Putin’s New Russian Empire

What history tells us about collapsed empires trying to restore their former possessions.

A protester holds a placard reading "China Out" outside the Chinese Embassy in Manila.
A protester holds a placard reading "China Out" outside the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

With Two Wars Raging, China Tests America in Asia

Beijing knows that Washington can ill afford a third geopolitical crisis.

A barricaded street at night with a fire in the background an silhouettes of four people in front of it.
A barricaded street at night with a fire in the background an silhouettes of four people in front of it.

The U.S. Is Preparing an Outsourced Invasion of Haiti

Repeated interventions have done nothing to aid Haitians.

Trending

  1. America Is a Heartbeat Away From a War It Could Lose
    Shadow Government
    A. Wess Mitchell

  2. Macron Breaks Ranks With the West on Israel-Hamas War
    Dispatch
    Michele Barbero

  3. U.N. Suspends Aid Shipments Into Gaza
    World Brief
    Alexandra Sharp