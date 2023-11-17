The Biden-Xi Meeting: Did the White House Get More Than It Gave?
How Washington traded a high-profile meeting for real commitments from Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the United States in six years this week, striking agreements with U.S. President Joe Biden that include resuming military communications and stopping the flow of chemicals that go into manufacturing fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug. While the White House seemed to gain important concessions from the Chinese delegation, the moves also helped stabilize the U.S.-China relationship—for now—giving Xi room to focus on improving his country’s economy.
Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports
