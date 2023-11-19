Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

Why It’s So Hard to Regulate AI

The world may need new rulebooks for the rapidly evolving technology.

By , an associate editor at Foreign Policy.
An illustration shows a gavel cracking down on a digitized background of ones and zeroes for a story about regulating artificial intelligence.
An illustration shows a gavel cracking down on a digitized background of ones and zeroes for a story about regulating artificial intelligence.
Foreign Policy illustration

It has always been difficult for the world to regulate technology—especially technology that moves fast. But, as FP’s Rishi Iyengar wrote in May, artificial intelligence, “with its immense potential to transform economies and societies—not necessarily for the better—presents an unprecedented challenge.”

It has always been difficult for the world to regulate technology—especially technology that moves fast. But, as FP’s Rishi Iyengar wrote in May, artificial intelligence, “with its immense potential to transform economies and societies—not necessarily for the better—presents an unprecedented challenge.”

This edition of Flash Points examines how global powers are approaching that challenge. The essays below consider what AI governance should look like, how it might affect democracy, and the potential pitfalls of conventional approaches to regulation.

People look at Pangu AI weather models during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on July 7.
People look at Pangu AI weather models during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on July 7.

People look at Pangu AI weather models during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on July 7.Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images

What the U.S. Can Learn From China About Regulating AI

Over the past two years, China has enacted some of the world’s earliest and most sophisticated rules for AI, Matt Sheehan writes.

A photo illustration shows the severed head of a Greek statue with cyber tech wires coming out of the opening of its neck for a story about AI tech regulation and the downfall of democracy.
A photo illustration shows the severed head of a Greek statue with cyber tech wires coming out of the opening of its neck for a story about AI tech regulation and the downfall of democracy.

Matt Chase illustration for Foreign Policy

The AI Regulation Paradox

Regulating artificial intelligence to protect U.S. democracy could end up jeopardizing democracy abroad, Bhaskar Chakravorti writes.

U.S. President Joe Biden takes part in an event discussing the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence in San Francisco.
U.S. President Joe Biden takes part in an event discussing the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence in San Francisco.

U.S. President Joe Biden takes part in an event discussing the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence in San Francisco on June 20. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Global Race to Regulate AI

The intelligence may be artificial, but the regulation is real—or might be, FP’s Rishi Iyengar reports.

An attendee tries out a virtual-reality Meta Oculus Quest 2 headset during the Mobile World Congress, focused on artificial intelligence and other technology, in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2022.
An attendee tries out a virtual-reality Meta Oculus Quest 2 headset during the Mobile World Congress, focused on artificial intelligence and other technology, in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2022.

An attendee tries out a virtual-reality Meta Oculus Quest 2 headset during the Mobile World Congress, focused on artificial intelligence and other technology, in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2022. Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Europe’s Tech Curbs Are a Double-Edged Sword

The continent’s eagerness to regulate global tech companies could backfire on its own, Jeremiah Johnson writes.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman greets committee chairman Sen. Richard Blumenthal while arriving for testimony at Capitol Hill.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman greets committee chairman Sen. Richard Blumenthal while arriving for testimony at Capitol Hill.

Then-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman greets committee chairman Sen. Richard Blumenthal on arriving for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 16.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Build AI by the People, for the People

Washington needs to take AI investment out of the hands of private companies, Bruce Schneier and Nathan E. Sanders write.

Chloe Hadavas is an associate editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @Hadavas

Read More On AI | Science and Technology

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .

latest

Why It’s So Hard to Regulate AI

The Inconvenient Truth of Taiwan’s First Peoples

How Javier Milei Upended Argentina’s Politics

Why Did America’s Elite Keep Falling for Crypto Frauds?

Living in a Material World
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    The Inconvenient Truth of Taiwan’s First Peoples
  2. 2
    How Javier Milei Upended Argentina’s Politics
  3. 3
    Where Is the West’s Moral Courage on Israel?
  4. 4
    America Is a Heartbeat Away From a War It Could Lose
  5. 5
    Why Did America’s Elite Keep Falling for Crypto Frauds?

More from Foreign Policy

Media delegates watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, shown on a TV screen, address the Arab League summit in Jeddah.
Media delegates watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, shown on a TV screen, address the Arab League summit in Jeddah.

The World Won’t Be the Same After the Israel-Hamas War

The Middle East’s latest war will have widespread geopolitical effects.

A photo collage illustration shows Russian President Vladamir Putin walking with a shadow cast before him on a red field. In front of him is the crown of a Russian tsar and a Soviet-era statue with hammer, sickle, and star.
A photo collage illustration shows Russian President Vladamir Putin walking with a shadow cast before him on a red field. In front of him is the crown of a Russian tsar and a Soviet-era statue with hammer, sickle, and star.

The Inevitable Fall of Putin’s New Russian Empire

What history tells us about collapsed empires trying to restore their former possessions.

A protester holds a placard reading "China Out" outside the Chinese Embassy in Manila.
A protester holds a placard reading "China Out" outside the Chinese Embassy in Manila.

With Two Wars Raging, China Tests America in Asia

Beijing knows that Washington can ill afford a third geopolitical crisis.

A barricaded street at night with a fire in the background an silhouettes of four people in front of it.
A barricaded street at night with a fire in the background an silhouettes of four people in front of it.

The U.S. Is Preparing an Outsourced Invasion of Haiti

Repeated interventions have done nothing to aid Haitians.

Trending

  1. America Is a Heartbeat Away From a War It Could Lose
    Shadow Government
    A. Wess Mitchell

  2. The Inconvenient Truth of Taiwan’s First Peoples
    Feature
    Margaret Simons

  3. The Case for Supporting Ukraine Is Crystal Clear
    Argument
    Michael McFaul

  4. Macron Breaks Ranks With the West on Israel-Hamas War
    Dispatch
    Michele Barbero

  5. Why Did America’s Elite Keep Falling for Crypto Frauds?
    Review
    Stan Veuger