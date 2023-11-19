Why It’s So Hard to Regulate AI

It has always been difficult for the world to regulate technology—especially technology that moves fast. But, as FP’s Rishi Iyengar wrote in May, artificial intelligence, “with its immense potential to transform economies and societies—not necessarily for the better—presents an unprecedented challenge.”

This edition of Flash Points examines how global powers are approaching that challenge. The essays below consider what AI governance should look like, how it might affect democracy, and the potential pitfalls of conventional approaches to regulation.

People look at Pangu AI weather models during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on July 7.

Over the past two years, China has enacted some of the world’s earliest and most sophisticated rules for AI, Matt Sheehan writes.

A photo illustration shows the severed head of a Greek statue with cyber tech wires coming out of the opening of its neck for a story about AI tech regulation and the downfall of democracy.

Regulating artificial intelligence to protect U.S. democracy could end up jeopardizing democracy abroad, Bhaskar Chakravorti writes.

U.S. President Joe Biden takes part in an event discussing the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence in San Francisco.

The intelligence may be artificial, but the regulation is real—or might be, FP’s Rishi Iyengar reports.

An attendee tries out a virtual-reality Meta Oculus Quest 2 headset during the Mobile World Congress, focused on artificial intelligence and other technology, in Barcelona, Spain, on March 3, 2022.

The continent’s eagerness to regulate global tech companies could backfire on its own, Jeremiah Johnson writes.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman greets committee chairman Sen. Richard Blumenthal while arriving for testimony at Capitol Hill.

Washington needs to take AI investment out of the hands of private companies, Bruce Schneier and Nathan E. Sanders write.