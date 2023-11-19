Why It’s So Hard to Regulate AI
The world may need new rulebooks for the rapidly evolving technology.
It has always been difficult for the world to regulate technology—especially technology that moves fast. But, as FP’s Rishi Iyengar wrote in May, artificial intelligence, “with its immense potential to transform economies and societies—not necessarily for the better—presents an unprecedented challenge.”
This edition of Flash Points examines how global powers are approaching that challenge. The essays below consider what AI governance should look like, how it might affect democracy, and the potential pitfalls of conventional approaches to regulation.
What the U.S. Can Learn From China About Regulating AI
Over the past two years, China has enacted some of the world’s earliest and most sophisticated rules for AI, Matt Sheehan writes.
The AI Regulation Paradox
Regulating artificial intelligence to protect U.S. democracy could end up jeopardizing democracy abroad, Bhaskar Chakravorti writes.
The Global Race to Regulate AI
The intelligence may be artificial, but the regulation is real—or might be, FP’s Rishi Iyengar reports.
Europe’s Tech Curbs Are a Double-Edged Sword
The continent’s eagerness to regulate global tech companies could backfire on its own, Jeremiah Johnson writes.
Build AI by the People, for the People
Washington needs to take AI investment out of the hands of private companies, Bruce Schneier and Nathan E. Sanders write.
Chloe Hadavas is an associate editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @Hadavas
