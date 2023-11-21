Why Silicon Valley Loves the Techno-Optimist Manifesto
Written by the entrepreneur Marc Andreessen, the essay is a paean to technology and capitalism.
Andreessen Horowitz, the world’s largest venture capital fund, based in Silicon Valley, manages a total of $35 billion ranging from small start-ups to established major companies, including, at various times, Facebook, Twitter, and Skype. The co-founder of the fund, Marc Andreessen, is widely respected as an investor and also as a public intellectual. His most recent essay, “The Techno-Optimist Manifesto,” sets out a vision for unrestrained technological development, criticizing all the various political forces that stand in the way. The manifesto was widely praised across Silicon Valley.
Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi
Adam Tooze is a columnist at Foreign Policy and a history professor and the director of the European Institute at Columbia University. He is the author of Chartbook, a newsletter on economics, geopolitics, and history. Twitter: @adam_tooze
