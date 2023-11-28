Will the World’s Biggest Emitters Finally Play Nice at COP28?
It’s time to stop fighting totemic battles that suck the energy out of the climate room.
“All of the above” is a phrase that often pops up in climate-related discussions. Why? It’s a begrudging realization that it’s no longer simply enough for the world to try to curtail emissions—climate change is already here, after all, and there are enough reminders of it every day. And so climate negotiators are increasingly open to discussing multiple priorities at once: cleaner energy but also capturing carbon and methane that’s already in the environment, all while mitigating the impacts of the weather fluctuations already roiling our planet.
Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports
