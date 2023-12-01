The Economic Legacy of Napoleon Bonaparte
A new biopic fails to capture Napoleon’s historical significance.
Ridley Scott’s Napoleon earned $78.8 million internationally in its first weekend in movie theaters. The film focuses on the titular 19th-century leader who swept across the continent with French armies, creating an empire and then experiencing his own downfall. But Napoleon was more than a military innovator; he was an economic and legal reformer as well, setting the foundation for the modern societies we live in today.
Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi
Adam Tooze is a columnist at Foreign Policy and a history professor and the director of the European Institute at Columbia University. He is the author of Chartbook, a newsletter on economics, geopolitics, and history. Twitter: @adam_tooze
