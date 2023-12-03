What to Know as COP28 Begins

Prepare for heated debate as the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP28, kicks off. This year’s summit, Nigel Purvis writes , “could prove the most contentious round of climate talks in almost a decade.” The conference sparked controversy even before it began: Its host country—the United Arab Emirates—is a major oil producer. And in the lead-up to the summit, new reports showed that the earth is set to breach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming sooner than expected.

Prepare for heated debate as the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP28, kicks off. This year’s summit, Nigel Purvis writes, “could prove the most contentious round of climate talks in almost a decade.” The conference sparked controversy even before it began: Its host country—the United Arab Emirates—is a major oil producer. And in the lead-up to the summit, new reports showed that the earth is set to breach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming sooner than expected.

COP28 is expected to be a pivotal moment for the international community as countries hash out, among other issues, the future of climate finance and the details of wealthy countries’ commitments to provide climate funding to the global south. The essays below offer essential context to understanding the talks, and, altogether, provide a guide to the summit.

The foggy skyline of Dubai at sunrise.

Prepare for the first real global debate on the future of fossil fuels, Nigel Purvis writes.

A worker walks past the logo of COP28 in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

Dismissing the summit because its host is an oil producer is hypocritical and dangerous, Manal Shehabi writes.

About 20 wind turbines stand on a ridge, silhouetted against a purple and pink dusk sky.

The green transition will mean less mining, not more, Jeff Opperman writes.

Modi gestures toward a solar farm.

Shayak Sengupta and Abhinav Jindal explain why the Indian government isn’t signing on to a climate finance deal designed to go global.

Smoke billows from multiple pipes against a hazy sky at a large steel plant in China.

It’s time to stop fighting totemic battles that suck the energy out of the climate room, FP’s Ravi Agrawal writes.