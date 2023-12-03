Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

What to Know as COP28 Begins

It may be the most heated climate summit in almost a decade.

By , an associate editor at Foreign Policy.
A screen is shown of people farming. In front of it, a silhouette is seen taking a flash photo.
A screen is shown of people farming. In front of it, a silhouette is seen taking a flash photo.
An attendee takes photos during a video presentation on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai on Dec. 1. Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP

Prepare for heated debate as the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP28, kicks off. This year’s summit, Nigel Purvis writes, “could prove the most contentious round of climate talks in almost a decade.” The conference sparked controversy even before it began: Its host country—the United Arab Emirates—is a major oil producer. And in the lead-up to the summit, new reports showed that the earth is set to breach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming sooner than expected.

Prepare for heated debate as the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP28, kicks off. This year’s summit, Nigel Purvis writes, “could prove the most contentious round of climate talks in almost a decade.” The conference sparked controversy even before it began: Its host country—the United Arab Emirates—is a major oil producer. And in the lead-up to the summit, new reports showed that the earth is set to breach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming sooner than expected.

COP28 is expected to be a pivotal moment for the international community as countries hash out, among other issues, the future of climate finance and the details of wealthy countries’ commitments to provide climate funding to the global south. The essays below offer essential context to understanding the talks, and, altogether, provide a guide to the summit.

The foggy skyline of Dubai at sunrise.
The foggy skyline of Dubai at sunrise.

The foggy skyline of Dubai at sunrise on Dec. 5, 2016.Rustam Azmi/Getty Images

Why COP28 Could Be the Most Contentious in Years

Prepare for the first real global debate on the future of fossil fuels, Nigel Purvis writes.

A worker walks past the logo of COP28 in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai.
A worker walks past the logo of COP28 in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

A worker walks past the logo of COP28 in the United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Nov. 27. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

 

The Global North Is Alienating the Global South Before COP28 Even Starts

Dismissing the summit because its host is an oil producer is hypocritical and dangerous, Manal Shehabi writes.

About 20 wind turbines stand on a ridge, silhouetted against a purple and pink dusk sky.
About 20 wind turbines stand on a ridge, silhouetted against a purple and pink dusk sky.

Wind turbines are seen in the San Gorgonio Pass area near Palm Springs, California, on April 22, 2016.David McNew/AFP via Getty Images

 

What an Emerging Narrative About Renewables Gets Wrong

The green transition will mean less mining, not more, Jeff Opperman writes.

Modi gestures toward a solar farm.
Modi gestures toward a solar farm.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then chief minister of the western state of Gujarat, poses at the inauguration of a solar farm in the village of Gunthawada, Banaskantha district, India, on Oct. 14, 2011. SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images

India Isn’t Interested in the West’s Climate Money

Shayak Sengupta and Abhinav Jindal explain why the Indian government isn’t signing on to a climate finance deal designed to go global.

Smoke billows from multiple pipes against a hazy sky at a large steel plant in China.
Smoke billows from multiple pipes against a hazy sky at a large steel plant in China.

Smoke billows from a large steel plant in Inner Mongolia, China, on Nov. 4, 2016. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Will the World’s Biggest Emitters Finally Play Nice at COP28?

It’s time to stop fighting totemic battles that suck the energy out of the climate room, FP’s Ravi Agrawal writes.

Chloe Hadavas is an associate editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @Hadavas

Read More On Climate Change | Energy and the Environment | Environment | Middle East and North Africa | Renewable Energy | United Arab Emirates

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .

Latest

What to Know as COP28 Begins

The Man Who Conned the World

Does Democracy Really Die in Darkness?

Confusion and Ambition Caused the My Lai Atrocities

What Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ Gets Wrong About War
See All Stories

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    The Man Who Conned the World
  2. 2
    Why the Oslo Peace Process Failed
  3. 3
    America Is a Heartbeat Away From a War It Could Lose
  4. 4
    What Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ Gets Wrong About War
  5. 5
    Why COP28 Could Be the Most Contentious in Years
  6. 6
    Grading Biden on the Israel-Hamas War

More from Foreign Policy

The USS Nimitz and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and South Korean Navy warships sail in formation during a joint naval exercise off the South Korean coast.
The USS Nimitz and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and South Korean Navy warships sail in formation during a joint naval exercise off the South Korean coast.

America Is a Heartbeat Away From a War It Could Lose

Global war is neither a theoretical contingency nor the fever dream of hawks and militarists.

A protester waves a Palestinian flag in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, during a demonstration calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. People sit and walk on the grass lawn in front of the protester and barricades.
A protester waves a Palestinian flag in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, during a demonstration calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. People sit and walk on the grass lawn in front of the protester and barricades.

The West’s Incoherent Critique of Israel’s Gaza Strategy

The reality of fighting Hamas in Gaza makes this war terrible one way or another.

Biden dressed in a dark blue suit walks with his head down past a row of alternating U.S. and Israeli flags.
Biden dressed in a dark blue suit walks with his head down past a row of alternating U.S. and Israeli flags.

Biden Owns the Israel-Palestine Conflict Now

In tying Washington to Israel’s war in Gaza, the U.S. president now shares responsibility for the broader conflict’s fate.

U.S. President Joe Biden is seen in profile as he greets Chinese President Xi Jinping with a handshake. Xi, a 70-year-old man in a dark blue suit, smiles as he takes the hand of Biden, an 80-year-old man who also wears a dark blue suit.
U.S. President Joe Biden is seen in profile as he greets Chinese President Xi Jinping with a handshake. Xi, a 70-year-old man in a dark blue suit, smiles as he takes the hand of Biden, an 80-year-old man who also wears a dark blue suit.

Taiwan’s Room to Maneuver Shrinks as Biden and Xi Meet

As the latest crisis in the straits wraps up, Taipei is on the back foot.

Trending

  1. What Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ Gets Wrong About War
    Review
    Franz-Stefan Gady

  2. Chinese Hospitals Are Housing Another Deadly Outbreak
    Argument
    Annie Sparrow

  3. The Man Who Conned the World
    Excerpt
    Yepoka Yeebo

  4. Grading Biden on the Israel-Hamas War
    Argument
    Steven Simon, Aaron David Miller

  5. Why the Oslo Peace Process Failed
    Analysis
    Aaron David Miller