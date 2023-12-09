What Milei’s Dollarization Plan Would Mean for Argentina’s Economy
The president-elect has pledged to curb runaway inflation.
In the run-up to Argentina’s presidential election in late October, the country’s inflation rate reached 143 percent. The winner of the election, perhaps unsurprisingly, was the candidate who promised a radical political shift. Javier Milei, who will take office on Dec. 10, has referred to himself as not only a libertarian, but as an anarcho-capitalist. He has big plans for Argentina, including the abolition of the central bank, various national privatizations, and the possible dollarization of the country’s currency,
Cameron Abadi is a deputy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @CameronAbadi
Adam Tooze is a columnist at Foreign Policy and a history professor and the director of the European Institute at Columbia University. He is the author of Chartbook, a newsletter on economics, geopolitics, and history. Twitter: @adam_tooze
