What Milei’s Dollarization Plan Would Mean for Argentina’s Economy

In the run-up to Argentina’s presidential election in late October, the country’s inflation rate reached 143 percent. The winner of the election, perhaps unsurprisingly, was the candidate who promised a radical political shift. Javier Milei, who will take office on Dec. 10, has referred to himself as not only a libertarian, but as an anarcho-capitalist. He has big plans for Argentina, including the abolition of the central bank, various national privatizations, and the possible dollarization of the country’s currency,