What Cities Can Tell Us About Geopolitics
A tour of five metropolises, from Vienna to Mosul.
The world’s cities contain innumerable stories—and not just about the people and cultures that formed them. Look to any metropolis, and its history and politics will likely offer unique insights into war, globalization, migration, realpolitik, global wealth, and the travel of ideas.
The essays in this edition of Flash Points take a close look at five cities—Cannes, Hanover, Hong Kong, Mosul, and Vienna—and what their past and present can reveal about their national governments and the wider world.
The Untold Story of Vienna’s Global Influence
A new book argues the Austrian capital produced the intellectual basis of much of the modern West—for better and sometimes for worse, Emily Schultheis writes.
How to Love Hong Kong Despite Everything
Surviving in the impossible city is still worth the price, Karen Cheung writes.
The True Power Center of Germany Isn’t Berlin
If you want to understand German politicians, and their approach to policy, you have to look to a quiet regional capital, Alexander Clarkson writes.
Five Years After Liberation, There Is New Hope Among Mosul’s Ruins
On the anniversary of its liberation from the Islamic State, Iraq’s second city heals its scars, Mina Al-Oraibi writes.
How the French Riviera Got Its Glitz
Long before the Cannes Film Festival, a new book shows, the Côte d’Azur built a brand on flaunting affluence, Michele Barbero writes.
Chloe Hadavas is an associate editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @Hadavas
