What Cities Can Tell Us About Geopolitics

The world’s cities contain innumerable stories—and not just about the people and cultures that formed them. Look to any metropolis, and its history and politics will likely offer unique insights into war, globalization, migration, realpolitik, global wealth, and the travel of ideas.

The world’s cities contain innumerable stories—and not just about the people and cultures that formed them. Look to any metropolis, and its history and politics will likely offer unique insights into war, globalization, migration, realpolitik, global wealth, and the travel of ideas.

The essays in this edition of Flash Points take a close look at five cities—Cannes, Hanover, Hong Kong, Mosul, and Vienna—and what their past and present can reveal about their national governments and the wider world.

A painting shows the buildings lining Old University Square in Vienna. People walk in the foreground.

A new book argues the Austrian capital produced the intellectual basis of much of the modern West—for better and sometimes for worse, Emily Schultheis writes.

The International Finance Centre in Hong Kong

Surviving in the impossible city is still worth the price, Karen Cheung writes.

Stefan Schostock, mayor of the town of Hanover, hands over a present to former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder at a reception to celebrate his 70th birthday at City Hall on April 7, 2014 in Hanover, Germany.

If you want to understand German politicians, and their approach to policy, you have to look to a quiet regional capital, Alexander Clarkson writes.

reconstruction builders work to revive Mosul's Old City

On the anniversary of its liberation from the Islamic State, Iraq’s second city heals its scars, Mina Al-Oraibi writes.

Sunbathers under umbrellas line the beach with sailboats dotting the sea behind them in Cannes, France, on Sept. 1, 1948.

Long before the Cannes Film Festival, a new book shows, the Côte d’Azur built a brand on flaunting affluence, Michele Barbero writes.