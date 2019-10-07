Fixing the U.S. Relationship With China

Brookings scholar Ryan Hass on what’s driving America’s new cold war and what to do about it.

Relations between the United States and China have reached their lowest point since ties were first established 40 years ago, with the two countries sparring over trade, technology, and Beijing’s military action in the South and East China Seas. U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies have brought the tensions to a head—but the problems predate his term in office.

This week on And Now the Hard Part, we trace the roots of the crisis and talk about how to fix it.

“Areas of cooperation have essentially evaporated, channels of communication between Washington and Beijing have largely atrophied below the presidential level, and areas of competition have intensified,” says Ryan Hass, a fellow at the Brookings Institution and our guest this week.

“It’s costly, it’s dangerous, and it’s self-isolating.”

