How to Anonymously Share Tips and Documents with Foreign Policy

Foreign Policy is dedicated to reporting on the people and institutions involved in national security and international affairs, both in the United States and around the world. If you have a tip, document, or story idea that you’d like to share with our reporters or editors, we offer a variety of ways for you to contact us securely and anonymously.
Please note that if you wish to write for FP, do not send article submissions or article pitches through these channels. They are reserved for secure, anonymous tips and documents. Consult our Writer’s Guidelines for more information as to how to contribute to FP.
Attn: Tips
Foreign Policy
11 Dupont Circle NW, Suite 600
Washington, DC 20036
Encrypted: foreignpolicytips@protonmail.com. ProtonMail supports end-to-end encryption only if you are using another ProtonMail account. You can establish a free ProtonMail account here. Remember that encrypted email protects the contents of a message but not the subject line, sender information, or recipient email.
Unencrypted: tips@foreignpolicy.com
(202) 945-8388
Signal is an easy-to-use, secure, free voice and messaging app. Links to download for iPhone and Android are available here.
SecureDrop is an encrypted submission system that allows you to send documents securely and anonymously. No method of communication is foolproof, but SecureDrop offers a higher degree of security to digitally share information while maintaining your anonymity.
Submitting documents via SecureDrop requires the use of specialized software, but is technically quite easy to use. Your message and any documents you submit will reach FP in an encrypted format. That data will only be decrypted on a computer that has never been connected to the internet, and any metadata will be removed.
FP will not know the identity of a source submitting documents through SecureDrop unless the source decides to disclose that information. A small group of FP staffers have access to the system and monitor it regularly for submissions.
No digital system is perfect, but SecureDrop represents state-of-the-art technology to anonymously and securely share information. SecureDrop is a project of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, and you can read more about it here.
To submit documents to Foreign Policy via SecureDrop: