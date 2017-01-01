How to Anonymously Share Tips and Documents with Foreign Policy

By SecureDrop:

SecureDrop is an encrypted submission system that allows you to send documents securely and anonymously. No method of communication is foolproof, but SecureDrop offers a higher degree of security to digitally share information while maintaining your anonymity.

Submitting documents via SecureDrop requires the use of specialized software, but is technically quite easy to use. Your message and any documents you submit will reach FP in an encrypted format. That data will only be decrypted on a computer that has never been connected to the internet, and any metadata will be removed.

FP will not know the identity of a source submitting documents through SecureDrop unless the source decides to disclose that information. A small group of FP staffers have access to the system and monitor it regularly for submissions.

No digital system is perfect, but SecureDrop represents state-of-the-art technology to anonymously and securely share information. SecureDrop is a project of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, and you can read more about it here.

To submit documents to Foreign Policy via SecureDrop: