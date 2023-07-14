FP at UNGA 78

On the ground in New York City

Circular graphic with the following text: On the ground in New York City - FP @ UNGA

During the 78th annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, Foreign Policy will bring together policymakers, experts, and thought leaders to discuss complex and interconnected global issues, including the global energy transition, food security and sustainability, pandemic preparedness, universal health coverage, and the implications of digital transformation across the world. Through a series of public briefings, roundtable discussions, and forums, we will examine the future of global governance and opportunities to drive progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), offering an unparalleled chance to engage with those working to build a sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future.

FP Energy Forum @ UNGA78

Sept. 20, 8:30 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. ET | Public Event | Studio Gather Rockefeller Center
Energy Forum graphic text

The FP Energy Forum at UNGA 78 will take a critical look at the global energy transition, with a particular emphasis on decarbonization, electrification, and resilience, all within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The forum will explore the environmental, social, and economic dimensions of this transition, including the promotion of accessible, reliable, and sustainable energy, and the fostering of safe, inclusive workforces and empowered communities.

Food+ @ UNGA78

Sept. 20, 1:30 P.M. - 3:30 P.M. ET | Public Event | Studio Gather Rockefeller Center
Food+ Forum graphic text

Food+ brings together experts to explore innovative approaches to strengthening food security amidst complex global challenges, including fractured global supply chains, competition over water, deforestation, and climate change. We will explore collaborative approaches to fortify food systems around the world through more sustainable resource management and farming techniques, leveraging of climate and market data, as well as equitable and effective distribution, particularly to the most vulnerable.

In partnership with:

Diagnostics Beyond 2030

Sept. 20, 5:30 P.M. - 6:45 P.M. ET | Public Event | Studio Gather Rockefeller Center

Foreign Policy and Roche will host a public briefing focused on the role of diagnostics in universal health coverage, global health security, and health systems strengthening and resilience. The event will explore links between investment in diagnostics infrastructure and workforce capacity and the success of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will spotlight how lessons from the pandemic can inform future strategies to ensure the availability and affordability of diagnostics.

In partnership with:

FP Tech Forum @ UNGA78

Sept. 21, 9:00 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. ET | Public Event | Studio Gather Rockefeller Center
Tech Forum graphic text

The FP Tech Forum will examine the role of technology in shaping international relations, with a particular focus on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. We will explore the challenges and opportunities presented by emerging technologies, and examine ways they are transforming diplomacy, intelligence gathering, and foreign policy more broadly.

In partnership with:

You have selected events. Be sure to scroll to the bottom of the page to fill in your information and submit.