FP at UNGA 78
On the ground in New York City
During the 78th annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, Foreign Policy will bring together policymakers, experts, and thought leaders to discuss complex and interconnected global issues, including the global energy transition, food security and sustainability, pandemic preparedness, universal health coverage, and the implications of digital transformation across the world. Through a series of public briefings, roundtable discussions, and forums, we will examine the future of global governance and opportunities to drive progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), offering an unparalleled chance to engage with those working to build a sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future.